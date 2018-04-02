PARANORMAL Team will attempt to contact JESUS CHRIST in Jerusalem

Haunted Tours Season 2 - Paranormal Investigation Series To Search For Jesus Christ in Jerusalem

--, are elevating season two of HAUNTED TOURS to the next level of paranormal investigations. They are taking the show on the road to Jerusalem, where they will be reenacting the Crucifixion of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. While on location, Haunted Tours Investigator, Stephen Erkintalo, will attempt to contact Jesus Christ in what will be a season finale of biblical proportions. Victoria Catherine returns to host the most extreme season yet. Filming on season two starts later this year.is a reality paranormal documentary hosted by Victoria Catherine and produced by Jalbert Brothers Productions. The show travels to several different "said to be haunted" destinations across the state of Florida, determined to find the truth about the paranormal world. Is it real? Are the stories told to the crew throughout the journey true? They bring in Stephen Erkintalo an extreme paranormal investigator to find out. The entire season one of HAUNTED TOURS is now available on AMAZON PRIME.