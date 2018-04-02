 
News By Tag
* Horror
* Paranormal
* Haunted
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Audubon
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


PARANORMAL Team will attempt to contact JESUS CHRIST in Jerusalem

Haunted Tours Season 2 - Paranormal Investigation Series To Search For Jesus Christ in Jerusalem
 
 
hauntedtours
hauntedtours
AUDUBON, N.J. - April 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Horror Film Producers, The Jalbert Brothers, are elevating season two of HAUNTED TOURS to the next level of paranormal investigations.  They are taking the show on the road to Jerusalem, where they will be reenacting the Crucifixion of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.  While on location, Haunted Tours Investigator, Stephen Erkintalo, will attempt to contact Jesus Christ in what will be a season finale of biblical proportions.  Victoria Catherine returns to host the most extreme season yet.   Filming on season two starts later this year.

HAUNTED TOURS is a reality paranormal documentary hosted by Victoria Catherine and produced by Jalbert Brothers Productions. The show travels to several different "said to be haunted" destinations across the state of Florida, determined to find the truth about the paranormal world. Is it real? Are the stories told to the crew throughout the journey true? They bring in Stephen Erkintalo an extreme paranormal investigator to find out.  The entire season one of HAUNTED TOURS is now available on AMAZON PRIME.

Haunted Tours Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/hauntedtourstv/

Haunted Tours Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/hauntedtours_tv/

Haunted Tours Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaCR2Q9YENcup0bheM496jQ

Contact
Marketing Macabre
***@msn.com
End
Source:Haunted Tours
Email:***@msn.com
Tags:Horror, Paranormal, Haunted
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Audubon - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Macabre News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share