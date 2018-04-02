News By Tag
PARANORMAL Team will attempt to contact JESUS CHRIST in Jerusalem
Haunted Tours Season 2 - Paranormal Investigation Series To Search For Jesus Christ in Jerusalem
HAUNTED TOURS is a reality paranormal documentary hosted by Victoria Catherine and produced by Jalbert Brothers Productions. The show travels to several different "said to be haunted" destinations across the state of Florida, determined to find the truth about the paranormal world. Is it real? Are the stories told to the crew throughout the journey true? They bring in Stephen Erkintalo an extreme paranormal investigator to find out. The entire season one of HAUNTED TOURS is now available on AMAZON PRIME.
