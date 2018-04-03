U Miss student attends SXSW returns home to graduate and lands 1017 Records Deal!

Timing, preparedness, and good ole luck! Sometimes that's all it takes!

OG Mack Drama

mackdrama1017@ live.com

7144060296 OG Mack Drama7144060296

-- The Chris Owens. Had planned to attend the SXSW festival. He has heard that it's the one event. If you must got to; that can not be missed. He is a believer now.He is an artist under UREG DefJam Memphis. Manager Phillipe Duncan. Recently Chris had been interviewed ; on Powertalk Radio with OG Mack Drama. They developed a connection.OG inquired; if Chris would be attending this year's SXSW Experience? 1017 MDR , has several venues going on. Chris could even perform; if he chooses.Well Chris decided not to drive. He took public mass transit. "Grey Hound Leave the driving to us"! He arrived hours after his scheduled set.OF course I (OG Mack Drama) was deep involved in my various events. To be honest I forgot all about him. I told him when he arrived; to meet me at "such an such place and wait."I have not met anyone in along time; with such discipline, and who followed instructions to the letter!As stated I forgot about Chris Owens. He arrived and waited; luggage name entow for 4 hours!I finally pulled up to retrieve him; and was stunned! He was right where I told him to be.I was there attending to my affair. With one of my 21 offspring. My son had been in prison for 15yrs! Finally free! Taking him to SXS was my "welcome home party"; for him. I had my business partner Jay of ADUH Clothing along with me (no one has fun like we do)!I was just fresh from driving; myself and my son from Phoenix; 17 hours non stop! I took Chris to his hotel and returned to my Airbnb Condo. Chris was not a burden; he immediately made himself useful. I quickly grew dependent of him. HahaSXSW was lit! You have to attend if you haven't already.Suffice but to say; my son decided to fly back home. Drive 17 hours? By myself? It will take a week . I tire easily, behind the wheel unless I'm racing!Chris did not miss a beat . He said, " I will help you drive back home. I'll just change my return; from Austin to Phoenix."The plot just thickens; we arrived back to AZ . I stop by my Ex Wifes condo. To see my youngest son; and let them know , I've returned. I don't know what happened; but heated words exchanged.She did what she always does, call 911!What is it with ex wives and calling cops for any argument?Police arrived enmassed ; as if I had killed her! She is the one person;that makes me lose control! Of the billions on the planet; she singularity is the 1 !Cops tell me to calm down; of course I don't! They ask for mt info. Then you hear "put your hands behind your back". I don't comply .Cop doesn't tell my the reason. So him and his partner; wrestle me to the ground. I resit.I am probably the only , "black guy whose family never had", "The Talk" .When involved with law enforcement be meek , be humble and don't argue. So you don't get shot!Huh I am cussing them out , calling them this & that. "Do you know who I Am"? I have people in high places!I get tossed into the SuV. Then I am told, I have a warrant from 2008!. At the precinct I am asked; how long was I in prison? I'm like wrong fellow! Yes I am an OG ; from the streets but I don't do jail , or prison. To smart for that.Well remember I have my son, traveling with me. He is also my Junior. So sharing the same name; also means the same record.Yes I had a misdaminor warrant. For a traffic offense from 2008!. I went to jail.becase my son's record says "attempted honicode involving 2 cops!Do not stop reading this please.I get booked into the county jail. Now everything is digital. They took my cell phone. I challenge anyone to say they remember phone numbers. I am very well off & established I don't worry about bills !Well , I sat in jail for 3 days! With only $100 baiil bond! I could not remember a phone number ; not for the life of me. The ex of course ; and she refused my collectcalls!I had given my keys to Chirs; and said mi casa su casa . Chris all on his own ; found out where I was being held at ; and bailed me out!I am.pleased to announce "he"s the newest addition to 1017 Records Gucci Mane Empire!His music is going to blow your minds!