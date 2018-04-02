Brighton Publishing releases "A Bridge for Christmas" from William Schwenn

"From the masterful pen of William (Skip) Schwenn, comes a heart rendering journey of love and tenderness destined to stay in your heart and mind."

A Bridge for Christmas

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the eBook release offrom author William (Skip) Schwenn.is now available from multiple eBook vendors, with the print version scheduled for release in late-spring 2018. Both formats will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailers nationwide. The print version will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to being available worldwide through the Xerox Espresso Book Machine network.: The journey from here to there, from the familiar present to the unknown future, is the essence of life. Even when you think you know where you're going, you are guaranteed surprises along the way.Living alone in the North Carolina mountains, Dave lost his true love early in his marriage, and despite recently found companionship in two highly individual dogs, wonders if—or how—he will ever regain a reason for being. Gwen has followed a self-proclaimed mission to rescue animals from intolerable circumstances with an obsession that is spinning out of her control. A pair of stray, starving hound dog siblings have escaped a meaningless existence, only to discover a world that is harsh and uncaring. A widow in Virginia is working through her own loneliness by forming a link in a multi-state dog rescue pipeline, while providing a community service opportunity for an at-risk teenage girl given a last chance by a criminal court judge. Life is throwing twists and obstacles in all their paths during the two months leading up to Christmas. It's a good thing the season of giving sometimes provides miracles: the lives of some of these wanderers will literally depend on it.Along with key contributions by an Animal Control Officer, the High Sheriff, and several colorful mountain folks, A Bridge for Christmas is an intriguing interplay between characters whose life journeys have intersected in the most improbable ways.Though the identities of the characters and place names are creations of the author, many of them and the events surrounding them are drawn from real persons and actual events. Truth and fiction are much more closely linked than we all want to believe. It is what makes life, in all its mystery and challenge, worth the ride."From the masterful pen of William (Skip) Schwenn, comes a heart rendering journey of love and tenderness destined to stay in your heart and mind," says Brighton Publishing.William (Skip) Schwenn's first three books (Blackie: An Odyssey of Furry Hearts, Dogs of Meadowbrook, and A Family Affair), were memoirs hi-lighting the wonder, complexity, and beauty of life in its most precious forms and moments.In A Bridge for Christmas, Skip broadens his literary opportunity to engage in fiction, although the story is based on actual events and real persons.Skip lives with his wife Mary and their furry friends in North Carolina