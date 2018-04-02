News By Tag
678 Rid Junk Announces Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Holly Springs, GA
678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service to include all of Holly Springs, GA.
Since 2000, 678 Rid Junk has serviced thousands of customers. Their company provides junk removal & hauling services same-day. They haul away old and unwanted furniture, home appliances, yard waste, construction debris, old electronics, among other items. They recycle everything they can, keeping to the local laws of disposal for all the unwanted junk. In addition to these services, they also work with real estate professionals & landlords to accommodate move-in/move-
The "Junk Removal Holly Springs" service marketing campaign is a multimedia operation which will include additions to the main 678 Rid Junk website in the form of a page tailored to residents of Holly Springs, as well as ad placements in various digital media, supported by other online promotions including blogs, news articles, press releases, social media, and other web-based strategies.
"We want people in Holly Springs to know that we are here for you now, to respond quickly to your junk removal needs, whatever they may be. We've always made every effort to offer same-day services to residents and businesses within our service area and this exciting announcement means that our same efforts will be extended to people in Holly Springs area as well," says Charles Gammage, owner and CEO of 678 Rid Junk.
In addition to providing service to the Holly Springs area, 678 Rid Junk, also provides service to several other surrounding municipalities including Kennesaw, Acworth, Woodstock, Roswell, Canton, Marietta, Alpharetta, and more.
The new Holly Springs web portal, https://www.678ridjunk.com/
For additional information on 678 Rid Junk or junk removal service in Holly Springs go to www.678ridjunk.com, email info@678ridjunk.com or call 678-743-5865 (about:blank)
Charles Gammage
***@678ridjunk.com
