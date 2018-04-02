 
News By Tag
* Legal
* Compliance
* E-discovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


Morae Global Announces New Southwest Director Jon Gross

 
HOUSTON - April 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Morae Global is pleased to announce and welcome Jon Gross as Southwest Director of Sales.  Jon will be responsible for the leadership of the Southwest sales team, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs.

"Excited to welcome Jon Gross to help us grow in the Southwest," says Brian Stearns, Managing Director at Morae Global.  Jon is a well-known figure in the Texas legal market with 15 years of experience working with corporate counsel and Am Law 200 firms. Early in his career, Jon worked in various capacities including accelerating large-scale sales and marketing campaigns for such companies as Barclay's and KrollOntrack.

Jon earned his J.D. from Western New England College School of Law and his B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin. Additionally, as part of his work leading an international risk sales team, he earned his certification as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is comprised of a seasoned team of professionals who help the Office of General Counsel and law firms improve business performance by developing strategy, creating processes, deploying people, leveraging technology and measuring with data in order to deliver results. The company's core service offerings include management consulting, alternative legal resources and information and discovery management for the legal industry.  See more at moraeglobal.com

Contact
Jonathan Gross, J.D., CFE
***@moraeglobal.com
713.244.6050
End
Source:Morae Global
Email:***@moraeglobal.com
Tags:Legal, Compliance, E-discovery
Industry:Business
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
My African Plan PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share