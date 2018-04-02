News By Tag
Docmation among the finalists for the prestigious 2018 Georgia Pacesetters Award
The leading Salesforce Community and Commerce Clouds consulting company, Docmation, has been shortlisted as a finalists for the Atlanta Pacesetters Award 2018, to be held on 26th April in Atlanta.
Docmation established itself as a leading Salesforce Consulting partner in a short span of time. From creating strategy and roadmaps to implementing and supporting, Docmation offers end-to-end value proposition to businesses leveraging cloud technologies. "The entire team at Docmation is delighted about the nomination for Pacesetters and I sincerely believe we are just getting started. There is a lot more to achieve and we are already busy delivering some really interesting projects. I am indebted to my team and clients for having believed in us and we look forward to continuing adding tremendous value to our customers, partners and employees" said Co-founder and Principal, Prasad Pamidi, Docmation on being added to the finalists' race.
"Our relentless focus on delivering superior value to customers combined with continued investments in building core-competencies in cutting edge technologies has yield tremendous positive results. The nomination is a milestone in the real sense. We are proud of the efforts put in by team Docmation." added Vikram Datla, Co-founder, and Chief Architect at Docmation.
Earlier this year, Docmation had also received the status of Silver Consulting Salesforce Partners based in the ratings shared by their clients with regard to customer satisfaction, sales curve progress and the contribution of their core team. The excellent professionalism and unrivaled management skills showcased by Docmation have indeed created a mark for itself.
About Docmation
Docmation is a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, particularly focusing on implementing robust Salesforce Communities and Digital B2B Commerce. With over 10 years' of experience and expertise in working across all Salesforce Clouds, and with a thriving team of more than 60 certified Salesforce experts, Docmation helps organizations build high-performing, connected online communities and e-commerce portals that support critically important business goals across functions like customer support, sales, marketing, and employee engagement. The client base of the company comprises of global names like Novartis, Coca-Cola, Hackett group, Ithaka, Children's fund, Sanofi, GFI, Family Foundation, Sage and more. You can find more information about Docmation at https://www.docmation.com.
About Pacesetters Awards
The Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2018 Pacesetters Awards identify the fastest growing private companies in Atlanta and only the top 100 of Atlanta's fastest growing privately held companies will be honored with the prestigious Pacesetter designation. To qualify for the award, businesses must be privately owned, based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area, and not be a subsidiary of another company. Each company considered for placement on the list must also have experienced a two-year growth rate of at least 50% and attained revenues between $1 million and $300 million in 2017. The 23rd Pacesetter Awards, set to be held on the 26th April 2018 at the Oceans Ballroom, Atlanta, will award the 100 top performing Atlanta companies as Pacesetters.
