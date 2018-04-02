News By Tag
Check Out All New Range Of 4x4 Camper Trailer by Swag Camper & Trailers
Swag Camper Trailers, which is one of the leading camper trailer manufacturer and dealers in Australia is now offering a new range of camper trailers with 4x4 option.
Swag Camper Trailers has become a leading brand in Australia for finest and highly advanced camper trailers. Their camper trailers are known for their durability and robust build quality.
Swag has a team of highly skilled and professional engineers that built camper trailers which can survive the toughest conditions and roads. The new range of Swag camper trailers includes highly advanced 4x4 camper trailers.
These trailers are ideal for various off road activity and a long weekend camping holiday. The Swag 4x4 trailers provide additional acceleration and torque to the trailer which helps the chauffeur to control the trailer easily even in harsh roads.
Swag Campers Trailers also provides an extended warranty on all models of 4x4 off road camper trailers. The warranty covers full maintenance and repairs for specific period from the date of purchase of the trailer. Do read company terms and condition for more details on warranty and servicing.
Quotes from the company
"Swag Campers Trailers is proud to offer this new range of 4x4 camper trailers in Australia which are best in their class. We at Swag are always committed to present our customers with highly efficient, strong and technology driven products. Our new range of 4x4 camper trailers is a sheer example of innovation and creativity. ".
For more information visit, https://www.swagcampertrailers.com.au/
About Swag Camper Trailers:
Swag Camper Trailers have been manufacturing Australian built trailers for more than 7 years. We have over the past two years or so also started to sell Chinese made trailers which we assemble here in Australia. We now have trailers to suit all budgets from entry level Soft Floor Campers to Hard Floor Forward and Rear Fold Campers. We invite you to visit our Showroom in Rocklea to view our range of top quality camper trailers!
