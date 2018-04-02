News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NoCO Manufacturing Partnership Announces New Major Sponsors for NOCOM 2018 Trade Show
Xcel Energy and The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade are new supporters for NOCOM 2018
These two organizations join a team of sponsors that include FirstBank, Aerotek, Flood and Peterson, and EKS&H. These sponsors all add to the manufacturing sector in Colorado and contribute to the development of the industry.
OEDIT is sponsored by the state to provide opportunities to businesses and enterprises in Colorado. The office, under the leadership of Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, provides financial and technical assistance supporting local and regional economic development projects throughout the state.
"The quickly expanding advanced manufacturing industry in Northern Colorado plays an important role in the state's economic landscape," said Katie Woslager, senior manager of Advanced Industries at the Colorado Office of Economic Development. "We are proud to sponsor the 2018 NOMCOM to facilitate further growth and collaboration in the industry."
Xcel Energy provides power to residents across Colorado and beyond, while providing resources required by the manufacturing industry. Xcel Energy is tied in with the manufacturing sector in Colorado, providing products and services to many firms in the state.
"Given the growth Colorado is experiencing, our partnership with Xcel Energy is imperative,"
"The Governor's arm for economic development is a key and critical partner to NOCOM and really reflects the commitment from a state level to our manufacturing community," said Christine Juker of the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership. "Partnering with Xcel Energy addresses a huge and critical infrastructure need that all manufacturers face."
The event showcases Northern Colorado's expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services. Registration is now open on Eventbrite for NOCOM 2018. Admission is $15 for pre-registered attendees (students are free) and $20 at the door, with post-event B2B networking event (sponsored by H2 Manufacturing Solutions and Manufacturer's Edge) included, and $30 for the kickoff breakfast featuring keynote speaker Jim Davidson, sponsored by BMA America. Other sponsors include Speaker Hall sponsor Northern Colorado Economic Alliance; Venue sponsor City of Loveland; and Coffee sponsor Noffsinger Manufacturing.
About the 4th Annual NOCOM Trade Show
NOCOM 2018 takes place Thursday, April 12th, 2018, The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland, CO. For more information or to register, visit www.nocomfg.com. Attendees can download the Yapp App from Yapp.us, Google play or Apple's app store and enter the ID code NOCOM2018 for detailed information on the event. Exhibitor booth space is still available, $390 for a 10x10 booth and $540 for a 10x20 booth. Contact NOCOM for details.
Date: Thursday, April 12th, 2018
Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Kick-off Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the Budweiser Events Center (separate ticket required) Sponsored by BMA America
B2B Networking Reception 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Sponsored by H2 Manufacturing Solutions and Manufacturer's Edge
This year's NOCOM Trade Show features more than 100 exhibitors, a speaker hall featuring several manufacturing industry leaders, manufacturing forums, and a B2B reception. Topics discussed will include: Get the best bang for the buck with healthcare; Navigate programs and grants targeted to grow Colorado manufacturing businesses; Learn insiders' secrets on the latest and greatest technology advances should be part of your strategy for this year . . . and beyond; and Navigate challenges that manufacturers face.
This year's NOCOM Trade Show will feature over 100 exhibitors, a speaker hall featuring several manufacturing industry leaders, manufacturing forums, and a B2B reception. The event will showcase Northern Colorado's expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.
"NOCOM continues to be the largest trade show in the state because we design it around manufacturing and supply chain demands, needs and forecasts. We continue to strive to ensure that each gets better, stronger and more valuable to our manufacturing community," says Heidi Hostetter, NOCOM Chair.
For more information and to register for this event, visit www.nocomfg.com. For more information on sponsorships and to become a corporate sponsor, contact Heidi Hostetter, NOCOM 2018 Chair, at 303-517-6541or hhostetter@faustson.com.
Contact
Heidi Hostetter
NOCOM Chair
***@faustson.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse