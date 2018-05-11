 
24th Annual Wesak Celebration: May 11-13, 2018, Mount Shasta, CA

Celebrate the Wesak Festival in Magical Mount Shasta, California. Transform your life with our amazing presenters. Dr. Scott Werner, Cheryl Scott, Bryan Tilghman, Lisa Long, Gloria St. John, & Andree Morgana. This years theme - Unity Consciousness.
 
 
24th Annual Wesak Celebration in Mount Shasta, CA
 
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - April 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Human beings operate in so many realms, above and beyond the miraculous but relatively mundane physical, mental, emotional, and energetic. But what is it that connects us, what are the virtues and substance of our true natures, as individual "consciousnesses" and as the infinite, magical, mystery of which we are all part? And as our world changes, as time seems to speed up, as our minds and bodies and technologies evolve, what remains true and essential? Has this changed? Surely our relationship to it has, as we grow in awareness. With so much changing so fast, how do we stay attuned and aligned to live our part consciously, both personally and universally?

Mount Shasta's Wesak festival is a "spiritual family reunion" begun, in what some consider one of the holiest places on this earth, by the late Dr. Joshua Stone and now under the direction of Dawn Fazende (editor of Mount Shasta Magazine).

Wesak is named for the legendary convergence of Buddha, Christ and other Masters in the hallowed Wesak Valley in the Himalayas during the Buddha full moon occurring in May each year. The convergence is celebrated variously in cultures throughout the world, including annual pilgrimages to the original site. The Mount Shasta Wesak Festival (https://wesak.us/), however, is an event whose scope extends far beyond the Buddhist holiday with whom many associate the term Wesak.

As one of the seven sacred mountains in the world, Mount Shasta is uniquely suited for this annual North American Pilgrimage. The very atmosphere here is charged with powerful energetic currents and a profoundly restorative silence. The mountain is considered alternately as the Heart Chakra or the Head Chakra of the planet. The I AM Activity, a religion based on instructions dictated by St. Germain in the 1930s on Mt. Shasta, states that this is the place where Christ energy enters the planetary grid.

Local Native Americans believe Mt. Shasta is where God lives and Creation began. Many believe there is a city under the mountain and that Mt. Shasta is a portal between dimensions. It is said that the lenticular clouds so frequently seen here are generated when a vehicle moves between dimensions. Tibetan Buddhists, who are building a monastery here, have 28 specific criteria a mountain must meet to be called sacred. Mt. Shasta is the only one in the USA that meets all 28. People have been drawn to be present with Mt. Shasta's pristine and beautiful natural environment for years. They come to renew their souls and spirits and, at Wesak, to hear the best teachers available anywhere who assist with their personal development.

Join us!
We would love to help you on your personal transformational journey.
https://wesak.us/

