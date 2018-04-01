News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Applications Available for High School and College Scholarships
The Bonita C. McFarland scholarship is named for a generous benefactor to the arts in Ventura County. The Forum for the Arts scholarship takes its name from the organization originally created in 1961, which was the first arts organization to offer grants to the local arts community. The funds for the scholarships are generated from two endowments, held and administered by the Museum of Ventura County.
The total amount to be awarded will be $5,000. In past years, individual awards have been $500 or more, depending on need and number of scholarships given. Applicants will be selected by a committee consisting of museum personnel and members of the art and academic community. Awards will be based on artistic merit and commitment as demonstrated by the application, letter of recommendation, essay, and examples of the applicant's prior work/projects.
Applications will be due postmarked by May 1 or delivered in person to the Museum by May 1 at 5 p.m. The awards reception will be held in May. Applications are available at school's scholarship offices, online at www.venturamuseum.org, at the Museum, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura, or at the Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave, Santa Paula.
About the Museum
The Museum of Ventura County celebrates, preserves and interprets the art, history and culture of Ventura County, the California Channel Islands and the surrounding region through its collections, exhibitions, events, educational programs, publications and its research library, and serves as a gathering place for the community. Located at 100 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, the Museum of Ventura County is open Tuesday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit venturamuseum.org (https://mayersonmarketing-
Contact
Elena Brokaw
***@venturamuseum.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse