Vanlifer launches business while traveling the US
Business focuses on vegan + cruelty-free self care products in zero waste packaging
"Switching to natural skincare products was the best thing I've ever done for my skin. After I discovered the truth about the many toxic chemicals people are putting in and on their bodies every single day, it inspired me to go vegan and live a more natural lifestyle. Mes Amies Soaps are not just all–natural skincare products, they are a self-care experience for women who want to take care of themselves and the world around them." said Christianna, Creator of Mes Amies Soaps.
For more information, please visit http://www.mesamiessoaps.com.
Testimonials:
"I love Mes Amies Soaps for their brand ethics, effective ingredients, and willingness to experiment with skincare." -Stephanie H, a loyal customer for over a year.
"I got immediate results after using this. My skin felt so clean, looked clear and shiny, and it was extra soft and smooth. Best mask ever! Thanks Mes Amies Soaps for making such a great product." -Hoa B.
"I love these soaps! The scent wakes me up and gets me moving for the day! Great customer service, too!" -Kari C.
About Mes Amies Soaps
Mes Amies Soaps is a unique mobile business providing ethical + eco-friendly self care tools that make it easy + affordable to take care of your mind, body + soul so that you can be your best self.
Contact
Christianna, Creator of Mes Amies Soaps
***@mesamiessoaps.com
