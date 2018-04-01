News By Tag
An Evening of Hospitality: promote your restaurant at the new Queens Chamber of Commerce event
The Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport is a brand new hotel to join the Queens Chamber of Commerce and has graciously opened its doors to showcase Queens' food and beverage vendors. This extremely important event is designed to meet some of the most influential business owners in the industry along with generating buzz for your own. The Queens Chamber of Commerce Restaurant and Hospitality Committee hopes to see you there!
If you are in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry and interested in exhibiting at this event at no cost, please contact Brett Swanson at bswanson@queenschamber.org with the subject line "Aloft LGA Hospitality Event Vendor."
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@queenschamber.org.
To sign up for this event, please go to https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/
Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
End
