An Evening of Hospitality: promote your restaurant at the new Queens Chamber of Commerce event

Contact

Bridget O'Brien PR & Events

***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Bridget O'Brien PR & Events

End

-- On May 10, the Queens Chamber of Commerce Restaurant and Hospitality Committee will host the second in a series of events designed to promote the fine restaurants and dining in Queens, New York from 6-8:30 pm at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport. The food and hotel experience of the five boroughs draws millions upon millions of visitors from all over the world. It is a major tourist attraction that creates a memorable experience for anyone who decides to visit.The Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport is a brand new hotel to join the Queens Chamber of Commerce and has graciously opened its doors to showcase Queens' food and beverage vendors. This extremely important event is designed to meet some of the most influential business owners in the industry along with generating buzz for your own. The Queens Chamber of Commerce Restaurant and Hospitality Committee hopes to see you there!If you are in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry and interested in exhibiting at this event, please contact Brett Swanson at bswanson@queenschamber.org with the subject line "Aloft LGA Hospitality Event Vendor."For sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@queenschamber.org To sign up for this event, please go to https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/ event/7872/