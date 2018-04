AZ Energy Efficient Home Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year

Small Business Wins Sustained Excellence Award for Third Consecutive Year

-- AZ Energy Efficient Home receives the 2018 ENERGY STARPartner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. Owner and President Jonathan Waterworth, a LEED-accredited*and BPI-certified**licensed general contractor, will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions."The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors. For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program visit http://www.energystar.gov/ awardwinners AZ Energy Efficient Home, http://www.azenergyefficienthome.com , is a full-service Arizona energy audit company that was chosen to win this same prestigious award in 2016 and 2017. Owner and President, Jonathan Waterworth, is a LEED-accredited*and BPI-certified**licensed general contractor, and leader in ENERGY STAR. He is invited to participate in ongoing meetings with decision makers in Washington D.C., therefore having his finger on the pulse of the direction that national energy policies take and how they will affect Arizona. His commitment to consumers and the industry comes through advocacy and innovation and currently, his expertise and leadership is being tapped to assist in the restructuring of the Arizona Chapter of Efficiency First. As America's Building Performance Association, Efficiency First makes U.S. buildings safer, more efficient and comfortable, and the chapters focus on local home performance initiatives and building their organizations to create a strong foundation for the industry in their areas.**ENERGY STARis the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/about and http://www.energystar.gov/numbers.Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.