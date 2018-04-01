News By Tag
AZ Energy Efficient Home Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year
Small Business Wins Sustained Excellence Award for Third Consecutive Year
In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.
"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.
The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors. For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program visit http://www.energystar.gov/
About AZ Energy Efficient Home:
AZ Energy Efficient Home, http://www.azenergyefficienthome.com, is a full-service Arizona energy audit company that was chosen to win this same prestigious award in 2016 and 2017. Owner and President, Jonathan Waterworth, is a LEED-accredited*
* LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and represents an accreditation process offered by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).
**The Building Performance Institute (BPI) offers nationally-recognized training, certification, accreditation and quality-assurance programs for building performance.
About ENERGY STAR:
ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/
