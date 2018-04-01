 
News By Tag
* Energy Efficient Homes
* Energy Star
* Energy Savings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

AZ Energy Efficient Home Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year

Small Business Wins Sustained Excellence Award for Third Consecutive Year
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Energy Efficient Homes
Energy Star
Energy Savings

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Awards

PHOENIX - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- AZ Energy Efficient Home receives the 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. Owner and President Jonathan Waterworth, a LEED-accredited* and BPI-certified** licensed general contractor, will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors. For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program visit http://www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About AZ Energy Efficient Home:

AZ Energy Efficient Home, http://www.azenergyefficienthome.com, is a full-service Arizona energy audit company that was chosen to win this same prestigious award in 2016 and 2017. Owner and President, Jonathan Waterworth, is a LEED-accredited* and BPI-certified** licensed general contractor, and leader in ENERGY STAR® . He is invited to participate in ongoing meetings with decision makers in Washington D.C., therefore having his finger on the pulse of the direction that national energy policies take and how they will affect Arizona. His commitment to consumers and the industry comes through advocacy and innovation and currently, his expertise and leadership is being tapped to assist in the restructuring of the Arizona Chapter of Efficiency First. As America's Building Performance Association, Efficiency First makes U.S. buildings safer, more efficient and comfortable, and the chapters focus on local home performance initiatives and building their organizations to create a strong foundation for the industry in their areas.

* LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and represents an accreditation process offered by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

**The Building Performance Institute (BPI) offers nationally-recognized training, certification, accreditation and quality-assurance programs for building performance.

About ENERGY STAR:
ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/about and http://www.energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

Media Contact
Sherry L. Butler
Sherry L. Communications, LLC.
***@slbcom.com
602-703-3659
End
Source:AZ Energy Efficient Home
Email:***@slbcom.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Efficient Homes, Energy Star, Energy Savings
Industry:Energy
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share