Startupalooza™ Winner Aims to Launch Space Hotels - $792,000 a Night!
This is who won at at the last Startupalooza™ in Silicon Valley, where they bowled over our skeptical Investors. Congratulations! Welcome to space, guys!
They had aready announced this at the Silicon Valley Startupalooza™
About Startupalooza:
This long-running series of events gives every Entrepreneur a chance to pitch. With over $10 million raised for Startups in 2017, these pitching programs have has recently expanded from the East Coast to Silicon Valley and L.A. and is drawing a new generation of exciting deals.
These monthly introduce Entrepreneurs and new Startup ideas into the national Angel Investor community.
About Orion Span:
Orion Span's Mission is to Build and Sustain Human Communities in Space Accessible to All. Through technological innovation, Orion Span cuts the cost of living in space by an order of magnitude over others. We will not rest until our shared destiny in the stars has been realized.
See Orion Span's media coverage at http://bit.ly/
