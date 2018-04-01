News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Comfort Life introduces one-of-a-kind comparison tool
Comfortlife.ca has just released a unique comparison tool offering Canadian families a simple means of comparing and contrasting senior care choices near them. The tool presents a simple one-to-one comparison of multiple data points.
"This unique tool is made possible only by Comfort Life's unique position," says editor, Jim Huinink. "Namely, our unique method of gathering rich data about retirement communities, as well as our stellar development and design team who present that rich data in an eminently useful fashion. People can use this tool to quickly compare a variety of factors such as distance from their home, cost, care staff available, amenities … just about anything you can imagine."
The aging of Canada's population has been in the forecast for a long time, and since July 2015, there are more Canadians 65 and older than those 15 and younger. Today, life expectancy is over 82 years, and 9 in 10 people can expect to reach 65 years of age. By the year 2022, over 20% of Canadians will be over 65. As Canadians move into retirement care, they will need a clear understanding of their best options. Comfort Life's comparison tool provides this. Learn more at http://www.comfortlife.ca/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse