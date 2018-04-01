Ray Chevy – Outstanding Business Leader

Ray Scarpelli, Jr. named Outstanding Business Leader by Northwood University

--CONTACT:Ray Scarpelli847-587-330039 N. Route 12Fox Lake, IL 60020President and Dealer Principal of Ray Chevrolet and Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Ray Scarpelli, Jr., has been named an Outstanding Business Leader (OBL) by his alma mater, Northwood University. He is one of only six honorees from all around the country to receive the award this year. All nominees are voted on by the OBL executive committee.The award was presented during the 38Annual Outstanding Business Leader Awards Gala by Northwood University's President and CEO, Keith Pretty. The event was held at the Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, FL, just 15 minutes away from the University's campus.Scarpelli said that the honor was very humbling, "I'm very lucky to have had the right background and the right stage for this award. What I mean is that I grew up in a great family with great guidance and mentorship. I also had a great opportunity to go to this school. Not everyone had that opportunity, but I did. Not everyone who wins has studied at Northwood Univeristy. But to be honored as an outstanding business leader by the people who helped make me one means a lot."The award is Northwood University's way of honoring what the leaders have already done, but also to motivate their students for what they will do with their futures. They firmly believe that American business leaders deserve the highest forms of personal recognition for their contributions to this great nation and world. They believe the challenges faced by today's college student are tremendous and that it's powerful motivation for them to become acquainted with the lives and achievements of present day business leaders. Their personal stories are proof that 'it can be done' and to know them is an indispensable part of the education of America's next generation of business leaders.To experience Ray Chevrolet or Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for yourself, visit them in Fox Lake or online at RayChevrolet.com or RayChryslerDodgeJeepRam.com.Raymond Scarpelli, Jr. is the President and Dealer Principal of Ray Chevrolet and Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Fox Lake, Illinois. He also is a business partner for Raymond Chevrolet and KIA in Antioch, Illinois. He is an award-winning second-generation automobile dealer and entrepreneur. He's the current chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), co-chairman of the Chicago Auto Show, and will assume the chairman role in 2019. He was also elected to the Chevrolet National Dealer Council for the north central region, which reviews Chevrolet dealer policies and provides dealer perspective nationally.Ray's philanthropic work has extended to every corner of his community. Ray and his family support and sponsor a number of organizations including the Big Play Program, which has donated over $250,000 to local high schools thus far. In addition, he supports numerous food drives for local shelters, has helped Catholic Charities raise more than $62,000, and has raised over $60,000 for military families for the USO.Ray and his wife Lisa have two children, Ray and Samantha. Their son Ray is now working alongside his father, a third generation Scarpelli carrying on the automobile business. They reside in Libertyville, Illinois.