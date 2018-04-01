Ray Chevy – Dealer of the Year

Ray Chevrolet named GM Dealer of the Year for the Second Time

End

-- CONTACT:Ray Scarpelli847-587-330039 N. Route 12Fox Lake, IL 60020For the second time, Ray Chevrolet has been recognized as 'the best of the best' by General Motors after they named them Dealer of the Year. Out of the 3000 dealers across the country, less than 50 were picked for the award. This field is very competitive.The award recognizes the top dealers throughout the U.S. for superlative performance in sales, service and customer satisfaction excellence. The award will be presented to Ray Chevrolet in November during the Country Music Awards in Nashville.President and Dealer Principal, Ray Scarpelli Jr., was very excited about being recognized, "It's an honor to be recognized, but it's important to recognize that this is a team award and not an individual one. Without our dedicated staff and our amazing customers, we would never have been able to win this prestigious award. I want to thank all of them for what they do for our dealership on a day to day basis. I also want to thank our local community- it's because of them that we can do what we do and at the level we are able to do this at."To experience them for yourself, visit them in Fox Lake or online at RayChevrolet.com.Ray Chevrolet has been serving Northern Illinois counties and Southern Wisconsin for over 40 years. Their goal is to give you the best car buying experience possible. They aim to have the best selection of new and used inventory and pride themselves on working with customers through all aspects of the car buying process. Whether it's getting a quote more conveniently, to applying for financing, or scheduling appointments, the folks at Ray Chevrolet's number one priority is you.