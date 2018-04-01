 
News By Tag
* Plumbing
* Leak Detection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Trace Non-Metal Lines Beneath the Ground with Acoustic Location Technology

 
 
pulse-complete-kit-1
pulse-complete-kit-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Plumbing
Leak Detection

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Products

LOS ANGELES - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- LeakTronics, the leader in leak detection equipment manufacturing, is proud to announce the release of the Pulse Generator. This tool from LeakTronics uses Acoustic Location Technology to accurately identify the location of all types of plumbing under any type of ground cover. It is available now through the LeakTronics online store.

Addressing issues that plague locating pipes when they stray from their source, LeakTronics has developed a tool that distributes a "pulse" of audible vibration that is guaranteed to transfer through any plumbing material. Where it is common for metal pipes to react at long distances when charged with traditional electric location methods, other resources including PVC, plastic, and PEX do not carry the charge as metal pipes do, and therefore fail at revealing where plumbing lines are buried. The Pulse Generator offers a solution.

When attached to a water source, the Pulse Generator delivers a unique mechanical pulse that carries for up to 1000 feet through all types of pipe, including plastics. The Pulse Generator can be used to locate, map and trace supply lines, irrigation, well, fire, sprinklers, manufacturing and any other type of plumbing lines. When used with the standard location tools found in LeakTronics Leak Detection Kits, plumbers can identify, with extreme accuracy, the location of a pipe wherever it's buried. This can be beneath soil, grass, landscape, concrete or asphalt, tile and other flooring or virtually any cover that makes seeing the pipe otherwise impossible.

By visiting the LeakTronics website at www.leaktronics.com, visitors can see videos and read more about the Pulse Generator, or view the tools found in a complete Pulse Generator Kit, including:

- LT1000 Amplifier – A leak detection amplifier that has been designed by LeakTronics to work with all LeakTronics components.

- Pipe Probe – The Pipe Probe (TM) is a rugged yet ergonomic tool designed to locate standard pressure or pressurized leaks in grass, rocks, or any type of porous material.  The Pipe Probe is a great tool for line location and above head systems and checking valves for leaks.

- Stand Pipe /w Control Valve – The standpipe with control valve allows the user to control the percussion of the pulse generator.

- Pulse Generator – Adjusts the flow of water.

- Drain Hose – Discharges water away from your working area.

- Headphones – Classic over the ear headphones with volume control are provided with each kit.  Our headphones work in conjunction with the Bulldog Amplifier to provide noise reduction to eliminate background noise as much as possible.

- Carrying Case – Aluminum sided rugged carrying case with soft sided interior provides superior protection for all of your components.

- Unlimited Customer Support

- Two Year Limited Warranty

About LeakTronics

LeakTronics is an innovative manufacturer of leak detection equipment for plumbers, pool

repair specialists, and leak detection professionals. Through it's growing catalog of available

leak detection tools, on-site and online training and worldwide sales outreach, LeakTronics

is helping reduce repair expenses and high volume water waste worldwide. By

manufacturing their equipment 100 percent in-house, LeakTronics is able to guarantee the

quality assurance and customer care that makes LeakTronics the leader in leak detection

equipment. For more information, visit https://www.leaktronics.com.

Contact
Savannah Irwin
***@leaktronics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@leaktronics.com
Posted By:***@leaktronics.com Email Verified
Tags:Plumbing, Leak Detection
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Leaktronics PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share