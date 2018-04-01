 
Industry News





RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 Once Again

RE/MAX Alliance Group on the Florida Suncoast Has Been Ranked the #1 RE/MAX Franchise in Florida
 
 
Piro, Travis, Prater, Crowley and Clapp
Piro, Travis, Prater, Crowley and Clapp
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States.

         The company also made the REAL Trends Top 500 list of the largest residential brokers, which represents less than one-half of one percent of all brokerages in the United States. It was also listed among the nation's top 500 brokerage firms in RISMedia's 2018 Power Broker Report.

         With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network.

         For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

PHOTO:
Roger Piro, Managing Broker; Ron Travis, Broker/Owner; Jeff Prater, Managing Broker; Peter Crowley, Broker/Owner; David Clapp, Managing Broker & Director of Education

