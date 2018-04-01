News By Tag
ThinkCoin Recognised at City of London Wealth Management Awards - Best Blockchain Innovation
Now in their 15th year these are some of the most sought-after gongs in the Square Mile. They celebrate distinguished efforts to improve consumer experience in the wealth management industry, and, uniquely, they are awarded after more than 30,000 votes from paying investors have been counted.
Commenting on the award at the ceremony in London's iconic Guildhall, ThinkMarkets CEO and co-founder Nauman Anees said:
"This is a vote of confidence from the wider industry in innovation, and I'm so proud of our team as we bring the most innovative blockchain project in our industry to the market. The blockchain holds great potential to disrupt financial markets, and ThinkMarkets as a group is at the forefront of this revolution."
Here's some information on our project which COLWMA was kind enough to recognise.
ThinkMarkets is launching ThinkCoin, the digital trading token that will underpin TradeConnect, our bespoke multi-asset blockchain-based trading network.
TradeConnect' s new solution will disrupt the siloed financial and crypto trading exchanges by consolidating the largest selection of financial asset classes, including FX markets, stock, futures, commodities, options, swaps and OTC derivatives.
The forthcoming ICO for ThinkCoin – launching April 17th — is anticipated to be one of 2018's most compelling and high-value, thanks to parent company ThinkMarkets' institutional weight, resources and decade-long industry presence.
The network offers a suite of functions that are set to revolutionize the trading space by offering a fast, secure and reliable ecosystem that will enable individuals and institutions to trade without any intermediary or middleman.
TradeConnect has been built for traders by an established team experienced in financial markets. We have created a number of successful enterprise solutions that have benefited the trading community. TradeConnect is by far the most dynamic and ambitious project, as we combine the best of fintech and blockchain.
This network will democratize trading, allowing individuals and institutions to trade directly with one another. With ThinkCoin, traders and investors will be able to trade everyday financial products such as Currencies (FX), Equities, Precious Metals, Commodities and cryptocurrencies using a single utility token designed exclusively for trading and investing.
TradeConnect has several advanced features that make it stand out from other networks such as complex scoring models for liquidity enhancement called Digital Personas, a unique AI engine for predictive modeling of your trades, a trade matching engine that removes commissions and creates a connect fee that allows the trader to take part in a rebate pool based on volume.
Nauman Anees is a serial fintech entrepreneur, having established several successful companies in the US, Australia and the UK over the last decade: ThinkMarkets, ThinkForex, Trade Interceptor, and ThinkLiquidity. Amongst their unique technological solutions, he has architected the Nexus NT4 bridge and risk management solution, ThinkTrader and proprietary back and middle-office software for the group.
About
The ThinkCoin Pre-ICO begins Tuesday 3rd April. You can subscribe here (https://www.thinkcoin.io/
www.thinkcoin.io
Roadmap:
• April 2018 – ICO close and TradeConnect Alpha released
• May 2018 – ThinkCoin Token (TCO) listed on crypto exchanges for trading
• July 2018 – TradeConnect network Goes live in Beta for select clients
• August 2018 – TradeConnect enabled for trading on cryptocurrencies
• October 2018 – TradeConnect network trading begins on FX and CFD Products
• November 2018 – ThinkMarkets joins TradeConnect network and begins integration of its retail users
• December 2018 – Estimated Approval of TradeConnect US Exchange License
• January 2019 – TradeConnect begins offering trading in physical equities, commodities, futures and other exchange products.
• March 2019 – TradeConnect allows trading in physical equities for subscribers in Japan, Europe and Australia
• July 2019 – TradeConnect IPO
Token Details
· Token Name: ThinkCoin
Symbol: TCO
· Total Supply: 500,000,000
· Total Allocation: 300,000,000
· Blockchain: Ethereum ERC-20
· Decimals: 18
· Hard Cap: $30,000,000 USD
· Price in Pre ICO: $0.21USD (3rd April – 9th April 2018)
$0.25USD (10th April – 16th April 2018)
· Price in ICO: $0.30 USD (17th April – 30th April 2018)
Token Allocation:
· Private Sale, Pre-ICO & ICO Participants:
· Retained: 24%
· The Team: 15%
· Bounties: 1%
