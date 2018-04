Shropshire Mum Launches Business Academy For Small Business Owners

Headshot-Lesley Notton-Notton House Academy

-- Shropshire Mum and Business Owner Lesley Notton launches a business academy with a difference. Notton House Academy has one focus – to bring self-employed people together in one place to learn, grow and build a business that is both successful and profitable.After being a Wedding & Portrait Photographer for 9 years, Lesley had to learn 'on the fly' how to create, run and profit as a small business owner. Like most business owners, Lesley had a passion for her work and created a job that gave her the opportunity to do just that."When I first started my photography business, all I wanted to do was photograph people to make them feel and look beautiful & confident. I was so frustrated with spending hours scouring the internet for information on the many different aspects of running a business. Searching for various courses and workshops, information, tutorials and templates…it was so time-consuming and I soon realised that many other small business owners must be doing the exact same thing! I created Notton House Academy to bring together the two most important aspects of business – networking and education – so people could focus their time on doing what they love most."Notton House Academy opens to the public next week and is a membership club which provides online courses in all areas of business - Marketing, SEO, Sales, Blogging, Social Media, Mindset, Confidence & much more.Lesley also holds online video networking events every month to give members a chance to meet like-minded people, build new connections, grow relationships and pass referrals on to each other."Networking is one of the most important things to do as a small business owner. It can get lonely working by yourself and it's a great way to reach out to people, boost your confidence, get advice and share your knowledge with others. I have met so many wonderful people through networking, some of which I am honoured to be able to call close friends! Not to mention the huge benefits of giving and receiving referrals."You can find out more at www.nottonhouseacademy.com