Sunshine STEM Academy Artificial Intelligence in Gaming Camp in Summer for Grades 6-9 - June 18-22

Sunshine STEM Academy Micro School offers Machine Learning camp in gaming. Camp will take place in Alpharetta location of Sunshine STEM Academy from June 18 to June 22.

Tahir Duzyol, Sunshine STEM Academy Micro School

info@sunshinestem.com

4049103899

--Scratch has been developed by the Lifelong Learning Group at the MIT Media Lab. It is a platform that promotes mathematical and computational skills as well as creativity, reasoning and collaborative working. Scratch can be used to make a number of multimedia applications such as games, animations, simulations, stories, and art.During the first day of camp, students will learn by designing and coding their own game with SCRATCH. Participants will learn and practice the design thinking methodology to understand real-life problems and solve them by incorporating the knowledge they have learned.Python is one of the most intuitive languages for beginning coders. It uses natural language avoiding some of the major difficulties that other languages have. Besides being a great beginning language, it is also a great asset given its wide spread adoption in areas like Data Science.Students will learn and develop various programs in Python before learning how to manipulate the Python code using machine learning technique.Machine learning is the leading technique that enables computers to develop Artificial Intelligence. Unlike conventional programming where the computer follows a series of instructions, these algorithms enable the computer to learn patterns from data directly. This will be the computing paradigm of the future.Students will train neural nets, a leading machine learning algorithm inspired by the human brain, to teach the computer to play games. Students will set parameters, monitor learning results and make improvements as they see fit. They will also reflect on what it means for computers to learn from data rather being programmed.No previous knowledge of SCRATCH, Python Programming and Machine Learning necessary.Elias is a husband, father and a Data Scientist who has been working with AI algorithms for the last 8 years. He is currently transitioning into education so he can share his knowledge and expertise with young learners. His passion is to train a new generation in STEM skills so they can apply it for the betterment of humanity.Tahir Duzyol is a certified Physics and Technology instructor at Sunshine STEM Academy in Alpharetta. He has received his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics Education. He is a certified teacher in Physics and Technology Education in the State of Georgia. He received his Master's Degree in Educational Leadership with Technology concentration from Kennesaw State University.He worked as Computer Science Teacher at a public charter high school for 3 years. He taught Web Design, Graphic Design, Design Principles, HTML, and CSS in Fundamentals of Web Design class and Web Programming, Database and JavaScript programming language in Advanced Web Design classes in high school computer science classes. After 3 years of high school teaching experience, he served as Assistant Principal in a public charter elementary school for 4 years, and Dean of Academics and Technology Director in a private elementary school for 1 year.During his teaching and school administrative years, he coached students and teams in various extra-curricular activities such as high school level FTC robotics competitions, elementary school level FLL competitions, state-wide Tech Fair competitions, and state-wide Webchallenge competitions organized by TAG-Ed collaborative. Through curricular and extra-curricular activities, students learned web design, programming and engineering concepts; developed team work skills, critical-thinking skills and problem solving skills; earned scholarship toward their college education as a reward of winning placement at competitions.He coached the High School Robotics Team for 3 years while he is teaching at charter high school. The team received Motivate Award at the International FTC Robotics Competition in St. Louis. Robotics team was recognized by the local Education Board as well. At the time, this award was the first achievement ever received by a Georgia robotics team at the international level FTC Robotics competitions. This award is given to teams show the best team effort, spirit and collaboration.After high school years, he helped elementary school level FLL robotics teams and their coaches as a robotics head coach when he was working as Assistant Principal at the charter elementary school. Robotics teams he helped and guided named as?FLL Georgia State Champions -two years in a row- in 2014 and 2015 at FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Robotics Competitions.He leads several robotics summer camps, coaches robotics teams at Sunshine STEM Academy, and trains parents and teachers in LEGO robotics.This is a full-day camp. Students must bring packed lunch. Snacks will be provided.Sunshine STEM Academy Micro School11375 Southbridge Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022.The camp will be held at suite 200.5 Days, June 18-22 ; 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM6,7,8,9$350