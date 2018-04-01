News By Tag
Gather (Formerly Seacoast Family Food Pantry) Receives $40,000 Grant from Walmart Foundation
Grant enables non-profit to acquire 14-foot refrigerated van - bolstering community driven services across the board.
It's the Walmart Foundation's mission to "create opportunities so people can live better." They take a philanthropic stance and "consider it our responsibility to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. Whether it's through the grants we provide to the thousands of organizations that share our mission or through the inspiring volunteer efforts of Walmart associates, we are passionate about helping people live better. One community at a time."
"We are so excited about this grant and the recent acquisition of our new refrigerated truck," said Gather Executive Director Deb Anthony. "We use the truck to pick up donations each morning from local stores, which includes our generous facilitator here, the Portsmouth Walmart. We also use it weekly to deliver to home bound seniors food from the Pantry Market, which is imperative in getting them the food they need. It has been a huge, crucial addition to our Gather family."
Gather serves over 1,000 families per month each year, including over 400 children through Meals 4 Kids and delivers an approximate 650,000 pounds of food annually. Gather will realize a significant boost in in-kind donations due solely to their newly found ability to pick up prospective goods from willing donors. All tolled, the acquisition of this cargo van is of great benefit for the hard-working organization and the community they serve.
About Gather:
For 200 years, Gather has been serving Seacoast residents facing hunger. The agency was founded in 1816 by a small group of women committed to feeding the families of fishermen. Today, Gather is committed to ending local hunger through collaboration and leadership.
Gather serves those in the community experiencing hunger by providing nutritious food through innovative distribution programs and our Pantry Market. They offer nutrition education and recipes for healthy living. Gather collaborates with community partners to address the root causes of hunger throughout the Seacoast including: Greenland, Hampton, Hampton Falls, Kittery, ME, New Castle, Newington, North Hampton, Portsmouth, Rye, Seabrook and Stratham.
Gather's focus on streamlined internal systems, processes and controls ensures that every dollar donated has a big impact on hunger. 90¢ of every dollar donated to Gather goes directly toward local hunger relief.
Visit: www.gathernh.org for further information and to get involved.
Contact
Chris Hislop
PR
***@boldwerks.com
