Children's Home Network's A Night to Remember Benefits at-risk Children in Tampa Bay
Children's Home Network is hosting a new spring event benefitting local abused, neglected and abandoned children in Tampa Bay.
A Night to Remember benefits the Children's Home Network, Tampa's oldest, and continuously running non-profit that is continuously improving lives and changing life stories. At its residential campus on Memorial Highway, the Children's Home Network provides a safe, healing environment to help boys and girls who have experienced trauma. More than 25,000 children and families benefit each year through Children's Home Network programs.
This year's theme, Twisting the Night Away, features delicious food, cocktails and live music from Tampa legends, The Fabulous Rockers! The Fabulous Rockers are a legendary rock and roll band from Tampa. The band has been together for 59 years, known in the 1950's as Tampa's top rock band. They are comprised of Ybor City and West Tampa natives, who performed alongside legendary musicians and headlined shows at New York City's famed Peppermint Lounge.
The Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center was chosen as it (when it was the Armory) was a venue where The Fabulous Rockers often played. Not only was it a hub of nightlife for teens of that generation, but Elvis made his first Tampa appearance at this venue!
It's time to party with a purpose! Individual tickets are still available. To reserve your tickets, and for event details, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org/
About Children's Home Network
The Children's Home Network is a local 501 (C)(3) not-for-profit organization that unlocks the potential of nearly 25,000 at-risk children and families by providing compassionate and effective services that create opportunities for success in the Central Florida region. For more information about the Children's Home Network, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org
Lexi Floyd-Nye
Lexi Floyd-Nye
