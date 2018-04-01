Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes ADEN University as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes ADEN University as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as ADEN University will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.ADEN University is an institution of higher education founded in Miami, Florida, USA.Created in an international environment to fully capitalize on its network of global marketplace experience, the University offers students access to professionals who operate in the world of business and administration, who share their knowledge and acumen collaboratively with their students in all programs offered at ADEN.The University focuses on creating a culture for our students conducive to academic and professional development to enhance their ability to reach professional goals and career objectives with a keen emphasis on the US / global market. All academic programs are offered 100% Online and delivered in either English or Spanish.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.