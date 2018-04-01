 
News By Tag
* Book Signing
* Barnes Noble
* Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reno
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Barnes & Noble Book Signing with Contemporary Romance Author Elise Manion Saturday, April 7, 2018

 
 
Contemporary Romance Author Elise Manion
Contemporary Romance Author Elise Manion
RENO, Nev. - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing for contemporary romance author Elise Manion on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 1PM.

Elise Manion will be signing copies of her popular King Brothers novels, JASON'S PRINCESS and JAROD'S HEART. Fans of contemporary and sweet romance will enjoy this standalone series centering around three brothers in a small town.

Praise for JASON'S PRINCESS
"This is an amazing story that had me laughing and crying the whole way through! It's a great book for any reader." — Readers' Favorite

Praise for JAROD'S HEART
"…I was blown away…a beautiful masterpiece!" —Florals & Dragons

"…a great read for any contemporary romance lover!" —InD'Tale Magazine

JASON'S PRINCESS (978-1-946006-75-2, $12.95, 220 pages) and JAROD'S HEART (978-1-946006-80-6, $12.95, 228 pages) are published by BHC Press/Windswept and both titles are available at fine booksellers everywhere in trade softcover and ebook ($3.99).

Barnes & Noble is located at Meadow Wood Court, 5555 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502. For more information contact the store at (775) 826-8882.

About Elise Manion
Elise Manion lives in northern Nevada with her husband of twenty-three years and Franklin the Weenie Dog. She has a passion for silly little love stories, and she is currently penning her next King Brothers novel.

About BHC Press
BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults.

To learn more about Elise Manion and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com.

Contact
BHC Press
***@bhcpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Signing, Barnes Noble, Events
Industry:Books
Location:Reno - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BHC Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share