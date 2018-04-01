News By Tag
Barnes & Noble Book Signing with Contemporary Romance Author Elise Manion Saturday, April 7, 2018
Elise Manion will be signing copies of her popular King Brothers novels, JASON'S PRINCESS and JAROD'S HEART. Fans of contemporary and sweet romance will enjoy this standalone series centering around three brothers in a small town.
Praise for JASON'S PRINCESS
"This is an amazing story that had me laughing and crying the whole way through! It's a great book for any reader." — Readers' Favorite
Praise for JAROD'S HEART
"…I was blown away…a beautiful masterpiece!"
"…a great read for any contemporary romance lover!" —InD'Tale Magazine
JASON'S PRINCESS (978-1-946006-
Barnes & Noble is located at Meadow Wood Court, 5555 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502. For more information contact the store at (775) 826-8882.
About Elise Manion
Elise Manion lives in northern Nevada with her husband of twenty-three years and Franklin the Weenie Dog. She has a passion for silly little love stories, and she is currently penning her next King Brothers novel.
About BHC Press
BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults.
To learn more about Elise Manion and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com.
Contact
BHC Press
***@bhcpress.com
