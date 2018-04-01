Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Eastern National Bank as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Eastern National Bank as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Eastern National Bank will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.We serve correspondent banks, importers and exporters, certain other businesses, and individuals located in selected countries in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. We also serve individuals and small businesses located in areas served by our branches.We will not attempt to be the bank for everyone. Rather, we focus our efforts on being the primary bank for customers that we can serve as well as or better than our competitors, within acceptable parameters of risk and profitability.We recognize that the customer is the source of success, and will compete for business primarily by providing superior service. We work constantly to improve the delivery, quality, and effectiveness of the financial services we offer our customers. We shall be accessible at all times to our customers and to one another, giving new meaning to the word "teamwork".The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.