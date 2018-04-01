 
April 2018





Overseas Property Show Features Unique & Luxury Properties in Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde & More!

Wishing for Summer Time All the Time? Not sure how to make it happen? If you find yourself dreaming more and more about escaping the cold, wet weather for year round sunshine, now's your chance!
 
 
The Overseas Property Show - SummerTime!
 
SOLIHULL, England - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Chris White, CEO of The Overseas Property Show, has announced that the highly-anticipated event will be held in two separate locations. The first - April 28-30 will be at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham 10-6PM and the second - May 3 & 4, 10-6PM and May 5, 10-5PM at The Macron Stadium, Bolton. The six day event will be featuring property in Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde, Bulgaria, Florida and Cyprus. Admission along with parking is free and e-tickets are available online.

"Our goal is to ensure visitors who come to the show have access to independent opinions, gain valuable information about their location of choice, understand their options, and are able to walk away feeling much more confident about their buying decisions than they did before."

Meet the professionals face to face where they will be able to inform you about tax incentives, legal requirements, currency exchange, mortgages, residency requirements and the entire purchasing experience from inception to completion.

The exhibitions will provide an opportunity to discover bank repossession gems, holiday and permanent homes in some of the world's best destinations, as well as valuable insight on rental income investments. So Whether you're looking for a retirement home, holiday home, permanent residence or the perfect investment for rental income - The Overseas Property Show is where you want to be to get all your questions answered on how to make summer last all year round.

Begin your journey of making summer last all year round by visiting The Overseas Property Show, with our carefully selected, qualified property industry experts taking the guesswork and daunting amount of research out of the equation - it's never been easier!

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a free viewing trip and personalised consultation!

Free e-Tickets visit theoverseaspropertyshow.com (http://www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com/)

More information visit info@theoverseaspropertyshow.com

