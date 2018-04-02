News By Tag
Colette Otusheso, the African version of BET's Debra Lee? Here's why!
Accelerate TV is a multi-faceted online lifestyle brand and entertainment powerhouse, and the woman leading the network, Colette Otusheso continues to raise the bar in producing quality content and the development.
Accelerate TV's programming recently launched on Kwese TV, one of Africa's leading Telecoms, Media & Technology groups, with distribution exclusively provided by IFactory Live, an international production company who champions the best of African programming.
"At Ifactorylive we are proud to be producing high-end content combining innovative narratives and best-in-class production values." Says Michael Djaba, CEO of Ifactory Live. "Colette's ability to translate local content to an international audience is unparalleled and we are excited to be working alongside her while she does this at Accelerate TV."
From garnering high ratings with Big Brother Africa, 53 Extra, Naija Sings and Face of Africa while working as Marketing and Events Manager at M-Net Multi-Choice Nigeria, to heading up the Nigerian operations of VIACOM International Media Networks Africa and spearheading the Nigerian marketing campaigns for the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA'S), MTV Shuga, the BET Africa launch, BET Awards and campaigns and Nickelodeon Africa campaigns amongst others as the Head of Marketing and Operations, Colette is focused on taking African content to the world and championing a reimagined Africa while sharing complex, entertaining and diverse narratives.
In addition to new television programming, Colette advocates the development of a consumer-facing digital platform www.acceleratetv.com with a focus on entertainment, content production, social media, youth orientated programming and digital banking initiatives and campaigns.
Some of Accelerate TV's upcoming programmes include top rated The Shade Corner Season 2, the highly acclaimed King Women series follow up, The Brotherhood produced and directed by the award winning director Kemi Adetiba and a new youth focused comedy drama Corper Shun, set around a group of young Nigerians undergoing their National Youth Service Year.
"We are very excited to be sharing our content with the world through our partners IFactory and we are looking forward to launching more African produced content that will Educate, Empower & Entertain our audiences." Says Colette.
As the work of Accelerate TV expands, please stay connected for updates via social media by following the hashtag #letsaccelerate and Twitter @AccelerateTV and Instagram handle, @Accelerate_
About Accelerate TV
Accelerate TV (http://www.acceleratetv.com) is an online focused digital content entertainment hub specializing in educational, empowerment and entertaining content creation for the New African Millennial with the focus of taking Africa to the world.
ABOUT Colette Otusheso
Colette Otusheso is an experienced, value driven marketing, communications and project management professional with a proven record of championing organizational wide initiatives within cross- functional teams. Colette has worked with well-established global and local organizations including VIACOM International Media Networks Africa and MNET Africa.
ABOUT IFactory Live
IFactory Live is a pan African distribution and production company. Creators of @Home With Joselyn Dumas, @Home With Michelle Attoh, Making Of A Mogul with Anita Erskine, Cooking With Omaliicha, Omotola The Real Me and a number of Best Of Africa programming focusing on the 21st century Modern African Woman.
