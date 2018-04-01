News By Tag
New Loudoun County Preschool Offers Kids a Chance to be Astronauts, Scientists and More this Summer
Registration now open for summer camps at Harrison Street Academy. A unique blend of education, imagination and fun, discover why Harrison Street Academy's camps are known as the "Summer Camp with a Purpose."
Harrison Street Academy offers nine unique summer day camp experiences, each camp is one week in duration. Every week focuses on a specific STEAM powered theme designed for children ages 2.5 - 6. With lots of flexible scheduling, parents will have the option of a three or five day camp; either half days or full days. Early drop-off and late pick-up options are available.
All days are filled with play, fun, outdoor adventures, learning activities and nutritious snacks. To learn more, visit hsacademy.us or email: info@hsacademy.us.
E-I-E-I-Organics
June 11-15: Old MacDonald had a farm... Kids will get a great hands on grasp of how plants and gardens grow! We'll have special visits from Farm Animals and visit our onsite playground garden to gather the harvests!
Beach Explorers
June 18-22: Have a beach trip planned this summer? Your little explorers will learn all about the beach- animals that live in the sand, and marine life in the water! And they may even have some fun beach toys to bring on your trip!
Fifty Nifty
June 25-29: Fifty Nifty United States.... Your little patriots will learn about the United States and get ready for the 4th of July Celebrations!
Jungle Book Alive
July 9-13: Get your explorer hats ready, we're bringing the safari to HSA! Your kids will have the time of their lives as we take the imaginary tour bus to African and Asian Jungles. We'll have a visit from real live exotic animals and learn about the rain forests!
Builders Week
July 16-20: Calling all builders, diggers, planners and plotters! We'll explore many different ways of building and constructing this week. Get ready for clay, age appropriate building blocks, mapping, and some coding exercises!
Celebrate the World
July 23-28: This week, we'll explore the beauty of our different cultures in the world! We'll hop on our imaginary tour bus again and see what life is like across the 7 continents. Children will learn fun songs, have arts and crafts time, and try yummy flavorful snacks we don't usually see around here.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
July 30-August 3: How we wonder what you are...Your littles will know after this week what stars, planets, and the moon are. Join us as we head for zero gravity on our imaginary tour bus! Kids will make fun crafts, eat astronaut ice cream, and have a great time exploring the galaxy!
Glad Scientists Unite
August 6-10: Ohhhh, we love science, and your little will see why this week! They will see lots of fun experiments and grow in their love for learning this week as we take the imaginary tour bus to our STEAM Lab! Lava lamps, plants, ants, butterflies, magnets, blocks, and much more!
Cirque de Preschool
August 13-17: Boys and Girls, what better way to end the summer than with a super fun week of exploring circuses! We'll see how circus animals train, how performers learn to do what they do, and meet some clowns!
For more specifics about Harrison Street Academy and summer camps, visit https://hsacademy.us/
About Harrison Street Academy
At Harrison Street Academy, located in Leesburg, VA, students age two-and-a-half through five will enjoy a rich academic and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)
To learn more visit hsacademy.us or email info@hsacademy.us
Contact
Abby McMillan
***@gmail.com
