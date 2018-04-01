 
Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

New Loudoun County Preschool Offers Kids a Chance to be Astronauts, Scientists and More this Summer

Registration now open for summer camps at Harrison Street Academy. A unique blend of education, imagination and fun, discover why Harrison Street Academy's camps are known as the "Summer Camp with a Purpose."
 
 
A Summer of Discovery Awaits at Harrison Street Academy
A Summer of Discovery Awaits at Harrison Street Academy
 
LEESBURG, Va. - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Registration is now open for summer camps running from June through August at Harrison Street Academy, Leesburg VA's first ever academic S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) based preschool.

Harrison Street Academy offers nine unique summer day camp experiences, each camp is one week in duration. Every week focuses on a specific STEAM powered theme designed for children ages 2.5 - 6. With lots of flexible scheduling, parents will have the option of a three or five day camp; either half days or full days. Early drop-off and late pick-up options are available.

All days are filled with play, fun, outdoor adventures, learning activities and nutritious snacks. To learn more, visit hsacademy.us or email: info@hsacademy.us.

E-I-E-I-Organics

June 11-15: Old MacDonald had a farm... Kids will get a great hands on grasp of how plants and gardens grow! We'll have special visits from Farm Animals and visit our onsite playground garden to gather the harvests!

Beach Explorers

June 18-22: Have a beach trip planned this summer? Your little explorers will learn all about the beach- animals that live in the sand, and marine life in the water! And they may even have some fun beach toys to bring on your trip!

Fifty Nifty

June 25-29: Fifty Nifty United States.... Your little patriots will learn about the United States and get ready for the 4th of July Celebrations! We'll go through the Olympics and hold our own Olympics for the end of the week!

Jungle Book Alive

July 9-13: Get your explorer hats ready, we're bringing the safari to HSA! Your kids will have the time of their lives as we take the imaginary tour bus to African and Asian Jungles. We'll have a visit from real live exotic animals and learn about the rain forests!

Builders Week

July 16-20: Calling all builders, diggers, planners and plotters! We'll explore many different ways of building and constructing this week. Get ready for clay, age appropriate building blocks, mapping, and some coding exercises!

Celebrate the World

July 23-28: This week, we'll explore the beauty of our different cultures in the world! We'll hop on our imaginary tour bus again and see what life is like across the 7 continents. Children will learn fun songs, have arts and crafts time, and try yummy flavorful snacks we don't usually see around here.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

July 30-August 3: How we wonder what you are...Your littles will know after this week what stars, planets, and the moon are. Join us as we head for zero gravity on our imaginary tour bus! Kids will make fun crafts, eat astronaut ice cream, and have a great time exploring the galaxy!

Glad Scientists Unite

August 6-10: Ohhhh, we love science, and your little will see why this week! They will see lots of fun experiments and grow in their love for learning this week as we take the imaginary tour bus to our STEAM Lab! Lava lamps, plants, ants, butterflies, magnets, blocks, and much more!

Cirque de Preschool

August 13-17: Boys and Girls, what better way to end the summer than with a super fun week of exploring circuses! We'll see how circus animals train, how performers learn to do what they do, and meet some clowns!

For more specifics about Harrison Street Academy and summer camps, visit https://hsacademy.us/.

# # #

About Harrison Street Academy

At Harrison Street Academy, located in Leesburg, VA, students age two-and-a-half through five will enjoy a rich academic and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) focused curriculum. Our preschool program and weekly summer camps encourage children to be curious, to wonder, to be innovators and to learn through hands-on play. Harrison Street Academy offers half-day and full-day options. Immediate enrollments available.

To learn more visit  hsacademy.us or email info@hsacademy.us

