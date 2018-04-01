GVenture Technology announces its FreeSWITCH Call Center Solution

GVenture Technology is an efficient VoIP software solution and VOIP software development Company which is also cost-effective and reliable as well. GVenture has been developing VoIP solution for approximately 8 years.

--or contact centers are designed to supply a personalized customer experience. Firms that work on B2C (Business to Customer) model will get the most from contact centers as each existing and prospective customers will offer their feedback, queries, and suggestions with ease. Their contact center software will fulfill the ever-changing and growing needs of call centers. They provide strong, secure, reliable, and scalable software that have inbuilt progressive features to assist users built a loyal customer base. They've already developed a number of solutions which are based on the VoIP services.With a customizedfor various business verticals like retail, eCommerce, logistics, and transportation, we make sure that the customers will get the most effective experience as per their expectation. Our contact center solution is a perfect alternative for all sizes and various kinds of call centers as well as inbound, outbound, and blended call centers.A spokesperson for GVenture Technology discovered the aim of announcing tailored contact center solution for the FreeSWITCH call center solution with the words,"Call centers or contact centers are designed to handle a large audience directly whereas establishing whereas establishing a real-time communication and connectivity. They assist business build the customers' loyalty. Significantly call center solution should keep connected with each existing and prospective customers for having feedback, queries, or suggestions through the call center. We've integrated the feature which is related to the call center solutions to change to exceed the customer's expectations."She further added, "GVenture Technology makes it simpler and more convenient to use FreeSWITCH as a popular option for professional audio, video, web, and related call center solutions. The company is proud to be the leading next generation of VoIP and Telecom service provider."The company has already told that this call center solution as a White label FreeSWITCH solution. White label solution allows it customer to feature its own company logo, branding and identity and begin the business without any delay. Creating the white label product most of the time is needed to style, build, and test the solution. Since the company includes exceptionally high talent in the form of VoIP and telecommunication providers, it strives to work nonstop to supply its clients with the best output let alone the simplest of business efficiency. Being pleased with its core strengths, it helps to conceptualize and understand VoIP dominated business initiatives.Gventure Technology here is involved in the development of excellent VoIP services that are equal to the authentic requirement which the clients want. It is renowned for it's on the dot delivery of precise and cost worthy VoIP software solutions to clients across the globe.Gventure Technology has a specialized team of developers who have a vast knowledge of the open source tools like FreeSWITCH, Asterisk and OpenSIPS technology which is the base of the VoIP software solutions. They have built a team of VoIP developers/programmers who have noteworthy experience in the field and accordingly can supply to all the network demands of the enterprise network.E-mail or call them and they will revert to with the subcontracting solutions that will provide to address every VoIP perception. Visit us at:Gventure Technology+1(914) 580-6760info@gventure.usStreet 244, Madison Avenue,P.O. 10016-2817, New York City,New York, United States