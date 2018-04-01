TAG Heuer Announces Some Brand New Watches

One of the Swiss watchmaking legends, TAG Heuer makes watches taking the catch line of "Don't Crack Under Pressure". This means that their timepieces are the ones that stays calm at any difficult situation.

-- "Avant-Garde"is at the root of TAG Heuer. So, they produce watches emphasising upon the best mechanisms and substances available. Researching with new ideas, the brand brings out watches that keeps the wearers awe-struck. They bring out brand new watches that caters the needs of their watch lovers.From the wide variety of watches, the Aquaracer WBD1420.BB0321 is one of the TAG Heuer watches which is made for the women who wants to live in style. This day-date watch shows both the current date and day of a month. The stainless steel & yellow gold PVD case keeps the model strong and long lasting. An apt ornamentation for the glamorous women, this TAG Heuer watches' price is INR 131, 400 only. The MOP dial is tender like the caring mothers. Its steel & yellow gold bracelet lifts the mood of a lady wearers and gives her the utmost comfort. A date window at the 3 o'clock place exhibits the current date of a month. Sapphire layered crystal covers the dial and also protects the piece from scratches. Its 300M water resistance tag helps the model to be safe on and off the water. With such facilities, this TAG Heuer watch is an awesome one.Another one, the TAG Heuer Link WBC1390.BH0744 watch is the one that is a mood-booster for the stylish and charming women. It has been ornamented with diamonds throughout the bezel. This ceramic treated watch is extremely solid and can stand firm at any situation. The rose-gold hands and indexes combine to make the model blossoming. A date window at the 3 o'clock place shows the current date of month. A black push button at the right flank of the case can be rotated by a wearer in changing the time when needed. Its strap is also made with ceramic that can last lifetime and give the best value of a wearer's money. This quartz model has a replaceable battery that makes this watch charged. Sapphire crystal has been attached to this model so that it can become protected from scratches. This TAG Heuer watches' price is INR 350, 400 only.The Prime, largest watch retailer in India has the largest stock of watches from the luxury and fashion brands like TAG Heuer, Tissot, Longines, Casio, Fossil and much more. With more than 25 years of experience in the watch sector, this watch retailing brand has its stores situated in cities like Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai. The marvellous designing of their watch stores along with the well behaviour of their watch experts make the buyers attracted.https://www.theprimewatches.com/