"Maldene II: Mysteries Of Olde" releases May 15

The first sequel to the fantasy epic "Maldene" (Volumes One and Two), is coming out ion ebook on May 15; taking preorders now.

Maldene 2 front cover-Slice2- ad1 - small

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Fantasy

* Book

* Scifi Industry:

* Entertainment Location:

* Monrovia - California - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

Mark Anthony Tierno

***@maldene.com Mark Anthony Tierno

End

-- On May 15 the next novel in the epic Maldene series will be released (ebook only). "Maldene II: Mysteries Of Olde" picks up the story of Sabu, Eldar, Sindar, and their companions to hunt down the secret of a mysterious map they found back in the bowels of Thïr Tÿorca. A map that will lead them to the most incredible secret that the world of Maldene possesses. As around the world the forces of the villainous Miro begin to move towards a war centuries in the planning, it may be that what this map leads to may be the only way of stopping him… unless that is exactly what Miro wants.The first novel, Maldene Volume One and Maldene Volume Two, is already available on Amazon, Smashwords, and Maldene.com. Read them now then preorder the epic (1000+ page) full novel, Maldene II, before May 15. Preorder price is $5.50 before it goes up to its regular price of $7.50."A world beyond time... an adventure beyond imagining."https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B3S5B11About Maldene:Maldene is a world of magic and science, a world of mystery whose ancient foundations have been laid by something far more. An Earth-swallowing world of three moons, fantastic creatures, alien landscapes, ancient and varied cultures, and characters that range from the crazy to the wise.It is also home, however, to the most villainous being known, a wizard whom it is said even the gods fear. An immortal wizard known as Miro, whose ambitions that- while still mysterious- far exceed the wildest dreams of even the most diabolical of mortals or deities.The story of Maldene spans several continents, other worlds and dimensions, the far-flung past, and many thousands of years to come. It is a quest to discover and thwart Miro's ambitions before he brings the stars themselves under his thumb. It is a story that involves hundreds of characters, and is told over Thirteen full novels.About The Author:A full-time author and ghostwriter, Southern California native Mark Anthony Tierno has crafted a truly epic fantasy novel that will take you to the ends of a world of magic, alien vistas, and ultimate evil. He holds a Master's Degree in Physics, which often plays well in his creation of other worlds, and is the author of both the Maldene series and his Inspector Flaatphut series, as well as others yet to be seen. He has this one problem with writing, though: he can't stop! When he's not working on his own projects he's working on someone else's, and currently has ideas for a LOT more... if he can just find the time away from the rest of it.