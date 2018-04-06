Globex congratulates Catherine Tait the first woman to head CBC Radio Canada!

TORONTO
- April 5, 2018
wishes to congratulate Catherine Tait for her recent appointment as the first woman President and CEO of CBC Radio Canada! Catherine Tait brings over 30 years of success and experience in the film and television business in Canada and the United States with her to her new post as head of the CBC Radio Canada. CBC is a world class media group and remains a source of trusted news for its listens across the globe. In the age of "fake news" having Catherine Tait at the helm of the CBC will ensure Canadians many more years of quality programming, honest reporting, and transparent operations. Globex is very proud of its Canadian origins and continues to expand its Globex brand of world-class serviced offices throughout the emerging markets of Latin America, Asia, the Middle-East and Africa. Globex is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its newest business centre in the growing and strategically important market of Muscat, Oman. The Globex centre in Muscat will feature over 180 desks configured to accommodate 1 to 4 persons in a variety of office formats. Pre-booking has already commenced for the Globex Oman centre and additional details by interested parties are available at: oman@globexcentres.com . With a mandate to open over 200 Globex branded serviced offices throughout the emerging markets, parties interested in becoming the Master Franchisee/Licensee for their country/city should contact: licensing@globexcentres.com http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/cbc-president-catherine-tai...