Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
March 2018
31


John D. North, Partner, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast

The Knowledge Group has announced today that John D. North will speak at its webcast, "Avoiding Lender Liability Claims: Best Practices for Your Firm" scheduled on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ET).
 
 
NEW YORK - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/avoiding-lender-liability-claims/

About John D. North

John D. North is chair of the Litigation Department at Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP. He focuses his practice in litigation, with an emphasis on trial practice. Mr. North has tried jury and non-jury cases in state and federal courts, including over 75 jury cases to verdict. He is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney. Mr. North's practice concentrates in commercial and banking litigation, including matters involving lender liability claims and defenses, negotiable instruments and financial fraud. Mr. North has also represented banks in class actions alleging claims under New Jersey and federal consumer legislation. Mr. North is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. He is listed in Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA and in four practice areas in Best Lawyers including Banking and Finance Litigation and "Bet-the-Company" Litigation. Mr. North is the author of the evidence treatise A Trial Lawyer's Strategic Guide to the New Jersey Rules of Evidence, and is the only New Jersey lawyer selected as a principal author of Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts, contributing the chapter in the treatise devoted to Medical Malpractice.

About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-oriented service.

Event Synopsis:

Join a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with the fundamentals of Lender Liability Claims and the remarkable theories and actions involving these claims. They will also provide and present key strategies and practical tips in avoiding threats, damages, penalties and other risks that may potentially arise during a lender liability claim lawsuit. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present all important issues, trends and developments in the previous years that greatly impacted the lender liability landscape.

Key topics include:

·         Lender Liability - An Introduction

·         Causes of Action and Theories

·         Significant Lender Liability Claims

·         Strategies and Tips to Avoid Penalties and Damages

·         What Lenders Need to Know and Do

·         Trends and Updates in 2018

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
Tags:Lender Liability, Claims
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
