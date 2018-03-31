News By Tag
Mobovivo and ePlay invites media to "#meToo" App Demo Event
Media invited to demo and online presentation to take place April 13
Invites to the event which includes a demo of the latest augmented reality technology started distribution today. Interested media, investors and users can register at eplaydigital.com/
About ePlay Digital
ePlay Digital Inc. develops real-time fan engagement technologies that enable TV networks, venues, teams, leagues and brands to evolve and meet the demands of today's highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional broadcast and dynamic, next generation multi-platform networks that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.
Mobovivo's Real-Time Sports Game Engine supports over 100 million interactions / minute for companies like ESPN, CBS, TWC and Intel enabling viewers to engage with content and social daily fantasy across all screens and platforms.
Mobovivo is a wholly owned services-based subsidiary of ePlay Digital. (http://www.eplaydigital.com/
Further Information
Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/
For further information please contact:
Trevor Doerksen, CEO, and Director
Telephone: (403) 775-9475
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY (http://thecse.com/
Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041 (http://en.boerse-
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.
