Meet successful women challenging stereotypes about cheerleaders and scientists

Members of the "Science Cheerleaders" team perform at USA Science & Engineering Festival and help families contribute to citizen science research

-- 2, 4, 6, 8, equals...20!Learn science and math when the Science Cheerleaders perform at the USA Science & Engineering Festival this weekend. Science Cheerleaders aren't just cheering for and about STEM, they're real-life scientists and engineers.The Science Cheerleaders are current and former NFL, NBA, and college cheerleaders pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). They playfully challenge stereotypes, inspire young women to consider careers in STEM, and engage people from all walks of life in real scientific research through SciStarter.com.A dozen Science Cheerleaders from across the country will perform science-themed routines at the USA Science and Engineering Festival at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. They will talk to kids about their dual careers as scientists and professional cheerleaders, sign autographs, demonstrate cheers and stunts from theirebook, and lead citizen science activities selected from SciStarter. See them on Saturday, April 7, 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. and Sunday, April 8, 12:10 - 12:30 p.m. on Stage C.Two important STEM career paths will be highlighted as students try out new Science Cheerleader STEM activities created by the Science Cheerleaders:● Coding and Computer Engineering:Learn a little about how computers work using binary code. Apply your knowledge by decoding a puzzle. Then, use binary code to make a necklace that spells your name. Check out the profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are computer engineers!● Health & Medicine: How does the heart work? How do you monitor heart rates, and what's the significance of low or high heart rates? Use a stethoscope to learn more while performing cheers and seeing the effects of activity on pulse. Find profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are surgeons.These guided activities and conversations with the Science Cheerleaders are available on Saturday, April 7, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 8, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., both in Room 157.Candess: Washington Redskins; B.S. Computer ScienceHeather: Washington Redskins Ambassador; Ph.D. NeuroscienceTheresa: New England Patriots; Ph.D. student, Chemical BiologyAngela: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; M.S. Student, Biomedical EngineeringBeverly: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; Biomedical EngineerColleen: Bay Area Shuckers Alumna; B.S. and M.S. Fire Protection EngineeringFelicia: Miami Dolphins Alumna; M.S. and Ph.D., Clinical PsychologyHilary: Colgate University Alumna; Ph.D. Molecular Pharmacology and PhysiologyJanel: St. Louis University Alumna; M.S. Meteorology, B.S. GeographyLauren: Washington Wizards & Washington Redskins Alumna; B.A. Math & EconomicsMargaret: Baltimore Blast Alumna; Ph.D., ChemistryMaryCarolyn:Washington Redskins Alumna; StatisticianMegan: Washington Redskins Alumna; B.S. Computer EngineeringMelissa: Tennessee Titans Alumna; B.S. NeuroscienceRegina: Washington Redskins Alumna; M.D. and J.D.Samantha: Arizona Cardinals Alumna; B.S.E. Engineering ManagementWendy: Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, & Atlanta Falcons Alumna: Ph.D, Biomedical EngineeringFamilies are encouraged to see the performance, participate in the activities, and meet the Science Cheerleaders ( https://www.sciencecheerleader.com/ ) in person. They are certain to inspire young ladies to think about working hard to achieve their own goals – and having fun along the way.