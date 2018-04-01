 
News By Tag
* Science
* Cheerleading
* Stem
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


Meet successful women challenging stereotypes about cheerleaders and scientists

Members of the "Science Cheerleaders" team perform at USA Science & Engineering Festival and help families contribute to citizen science research
 
 
Do SciStarter.com projects with Science Cheerleaders
Do SciStarter.com projects with Science Cheerleaders
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Science
* Cheerleading
* Stem

Industry:
* Science

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
* Events

WASHINGTON - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- 2, 4, 6, 8, equals...20!  Learn science and math when the Science Cheerleaders perform at the USA Science & Engineering Festival this weekend. Science Cheerleaders aren't just cheering for and about STEM, they're real-life scientists and engineers.

The Science Cheerleaders are current and former NFL, NBA, and college cheerleaders pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). They playfully challenge stereotypes, inspire young women to consider careers in STEM, and engage people from all walks of life in real scientific research through SciStarter.com.

A dozen Science Cheerleaders from across the country will perform science-themed routines at the USA Science and Engineering Festival at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. They will talk to kids about their dual careers as scientists and professional cheerleaders, sign autographs, demonstrate cheers and stunts from their Science of Cheerleading ebook, and lead citizen science activities selected from SciStarter. See them on Saturday, April 7, 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. and Sunday, April 8, 12:10 - 12:30 p.m. on Stage C.

Two important STEM career paths will be highlighted as students try out new Science Cheerleader STEM activities created by the Science Cheerleaders:

●        Coding and Computer Engineering: Learn a little about how computers work using binary code. Apply your knowledge by decoding a puzzle. Then, use binary code to make a necklace that spells your name. Check out the profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are computer engineers!

●        Health & Medicine: How does the heart work? How do you monitor heart rates, and what's the significance of low or high heart rates? Use a stethoscope to learn more while performing cheers and seeing the effects of activity on pulse. Find profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are surgeons.

These guided activities and conversations with the Science Cheerleaders are available on Saturday, April 7, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 8, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., both in Room 157.

Science Cheerleaders at USASEF

Candess: Washington Redskins; B.S. Computer Science

Heather: Washington Redskins Ambassador; Ph.D. Neuroscience

Theresa: New England Patriots; Ph.D. student, Chemical Biology

Angela: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; M.S. Student, Biomedical Engineering

Beverly: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; Biomedical Engineer

Colleen: Bay Area Shuckers Alumna; B.S. and M.S. Fire Protection Engineering

Felicia: Miami Dolphins Alumna; M.S. and Ph.D., Clinical Psychology

Hilary: Colgate University Alumna; Ph.D. Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology

Janel: St. Louis University Alumna; M.S. Meteorology, B.S. Geography

Lauren: Washington Wizards & Washington Redskins Alumna; B.A. Math & Economics

Margaret: Baltimore Blast Alumna; Ph.D., Chemistry

MaryCarolyn: Washington Redskins Alumna; Statistician

Megan: Washington Redskins Alumna; B.S. Computer Engineering

Melissa: Tennessee Titans Alumna; B.S. Neuroscience

Regina: Washington Redskins Alumna; M.D. and J.D.

Samantha: Arizona Cardinals Alumna; B.S.E. Engineering Management

Wendy: Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, & Atlanta Falcons Alumna: Ph.D, Biomedical Engineering

Families are encouraged to see the performance, participate in the activities, and meet the Science Cheerleaders (https://www.sciencecheerleader.com/) in person. They are certain to inspire young ladies to think about working hard to achieve their own goals – and having fun along the way.

Contact
Samantha Sanders
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Science Cheerleader
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Science, Cheerleading, Stem
Industry:Science
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Claire News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share