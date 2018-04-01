News By Tag
Meet successful women challenging stereotypes about cheerleaders and scientists
Members of the "Science Cheerleaders" team perform at USA Science & Engineering Festival and help families contribute to citizen science research
The Science Cheerleaders are current and former NFL, NBA, and college cheerleaders pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). They playfully challenge stereotypes, inspire young women to consider careers in STEM, and engage people from all walks of life in real scientific research through SciStarter.com.
A dozen Science Cheerleaders from across the country will perform science-themed routines at the USA Science and Engineering Festival at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. They will talk to kids about their dual careers as scientists and professional cheerleaders, sign autographs, demonstrate cheers and stunts from their Science of Cheerleading ebook, and lead citizen science activities selected from SciStarter. See them on Saturday, April 7, 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. and Sunday, April 8, 12:10 - 12:30 p.m. on Stage C.
Two important STEM career paths will be highlighted as students try out new Science Cheerleader STEM activities created by the Science Cheerleaders:
● Coding and Computer Engineering:
● Health & Medicine: How does the heart work? How do you monitor heart rates, and what's the significance of low or high heart rates? Use a stethoscope to learn more while performing cheers and seeing the effects of activity on pulse. Find profiles of Science Cheerleaders who are surgeons.
These guided activities and conversations with the Science Cheerleaders are available on Saturday, April 7, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 8, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., both in Room 157.
Science Cheerleaders at USASEF
Candess: Washington Redskins; B.S. Computer Science
Heather: Washington Redskins Ambassador; Ph.D. Neuroscience
Theresa: New England Patriots; Ph.D. student, Chemical Biology
Angela: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; M.S. Student, Biomedical Engineering
Beverly: Drexel U. Dragons Alumna; Biomedical Engineer
Colleen: Bay Area Shuckers Alumna; B.S. and M.S. Fire Protection Engineering
Felicia: Miami Dolphins Alumna; M.S. and Ph.D., Clinical Psychology
Hilary: Colgate University Alumna; Ph.D. Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology
Janel: St. Louis University Alumna; M.S. Meteorology, B.S. Geography
Lauren: Washington Wizards & Washington Redskins Alumna; B.A. Math & Economics
Margaret: Baltimore Blast Alumna; Ph.D., Chemistry
MaryCarolyn:
Megan: Washington Redskins Alumna; B.S. Computer Engineering
Melissa: Tennessee Titans Alumna; B.S. Neuroscience
Regina: Washington Redskins Alumna; M.D. and J.D.
Samantha: Arizona Cardinals Alumna; B.S.E. Engineering Management
Wendy: Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, & Atlanta Falcons Alumna: Ph.D, Biomedical Engineering
Families are encouraged to see the performance, participate in the activities, and meet the Science Cheerleaders (https://www.sciencecheerleader.com/
