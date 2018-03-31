News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Westminster College of Caucasus University Appoints Ambassador Batu Kutelia as Professor
His Excellency Dr. Batu Kutelia, Ambassador of Georgia to the United States, Canada and Mexico (2008-2011), Appointed Professor of Diplomacy of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University
Professor Kutelia is Vice President of the Atlantic Council of Georgia and previously served as Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council of Georgia from 2011 to 2013. He is the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico (2008-2011), and served as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Georgia from 2007 to 2008, and as Deputy Minister of Defense of Georgia from 2006 to 2007.
Professor Kutelia's diplomatic experience also includes service as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia in 2006, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Special Service of Georgia from 2005 to 2006, Deputy Minister of State Security of Georgia and Director of the Political Security Department of the National Security Council of Georgia in 2004. From 2003 to 2004, he served as Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (with concurrent assignment as Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Georgia), and from 2000 to 2003, he served as Deputy Director of the Military-Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, and as Head and Deputy Head of Military Cooperation Division, Military-Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia from 1997 to 2000. And from 1997 to 1998, he served as First Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.
Professor Kutelia served as a Distinguished Fellow of New Westminster College from 2014 to 2017, before it became a constituent college of Caucasus University on November, 1, 2017. He was a Fellow of the McCain Institute for International Leadership from 2013 to 2014, and Fellow of the NATO Defense College from 2000 to 2001.
Professor Kutelia earned a Master of Engineering degree in 1995 from the Georgian Technical University, a Master of Public Administration in 1996 from the Georgian-American Institute of Public Affairs, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Physics and Mathematics from the Georgian Technical University in 2000. He completed the Black Sea Security Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in 2007, and the Defence Intelligence Course at the Defence Intelligence College (U.K.) in 2005. In 2003, he completed the Course for Senior Officials at the NATO Defense College, and in 2002, the Defense Transformation Course at the U.S. Navy Postgraduate School. He completed the Legal Aspects of Peacekeeping Operations Course in 2000 at the U.S. Naval Justice School, and the Senior Executive Officials Course in 1999 at the George C. Marshall European Centre for Security Studies.
"Ambassador Batu Kutelia possess significant diplomatic, government, political, defense and international relations experience that will serve him well as our newest Professor of Diplomacy," said Professor Robert Goodwin III, Dean of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University. "Professor Kutelia's seasoned and skilled insights will expose our students to the art of diplomacy, including the ethical diplomatic statecraft that is practiced and expected in government. Batu is an unselfish leader and I am honoured that he has agreed to support our college and university by serving as a professor and member of our distinguished faculty."
"I am very honoured to accept the invitations from President Shengelia and Dean Goodwin to serve as Professor of Diplomacy of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University,"
Weblink: https://cu.edu.ge/
Contact
Professor Kakha Shengelia, PhD
President of Caucasus University
***@cu.edu.ge
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse