News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Client Kudos Lead to Coveted Review-Based Award for Austin Patent Attorney Hulsey
Mr. Hulsey is the Founder and Principal of HULSEY, PC, a Texas-based Intellectual Property law firm started in 2003. A boutique firm with a team of multifaceted experts, Hulsey PC offers patent and trademark services in the U.S and around the world.
Mr. Hulsey practices Intellectual Property law in Austin, Texas; Silicon Valley, California; Rochester, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Mr. Hulsey earned a J.D. from the Vanderbilt School of Law where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif; a Masters in Economics from the University of Virginia focusing on technology industry economic development;
Even after 30 years, Hulsey says, IP law remains fresh. "I am privileged to work with very creative, imaginative people. Some are professional engineers and scientists, and some are 'just regular folk' with amazing ideas and the determination to realize their goals. My goal is to help them protect and develop those ideas for the good of society and the benefit of the inventor."
Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.
About Martindale-Hubbell:
Within those ratings, Martindale-Hubbell singles out Client Champions ™ as "an elite group of attorneys who have received exceptional reviews from the people that know them best, their clients." These attorneys are chosen after a carefully managed, monitored, and confidential client review process. More information is available at http://www.martindale.com.
About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC, committed to promoting entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions. For more information, visit http://HulseyIPlaw.com.
Contact
Donna Hulsey
***@hulseyiplaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse