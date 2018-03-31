 
Client Kudos Lead to Coveted Review-Based Award for Austin Patent Attorney Hulsey

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Legal industry guardian Martindale-Hubbell has honored Austin Patent Attorney William (Bill) Hulsey with their Gold Client Champion award, which recognizes attorneys for their commitment to the best in client service, based on reviews by the clients themselves. Fewer than 1% of all attorneys qualify to receive the award.

Mr. Hulsey is the Founder and Principal of HULSEY, PC, a Texas-based Intellectual Property law firm started in 2003. A boutique firm with a team of multifaceted experts, Hulsey PC offers patent and trademark services in the U.S and around the world.

Mr. Hulsey practices Intellectual Property law in Austin, Texas; Silicon Valley, California; Rochester, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Mr. Hulsey earned a J.D. from the Vanderbilt School of Law where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif; a Masters in Economics from the University of Virginia focusing on technology industry economic development; and served as an Officer on nuclear submarines in the U.S. Navy.

Even after 30 years, Hulsey says, IP law remains fresh. "I am privileged to work with very creative, imaginative people. Some are professional engineers and scientists, and some are 'just regular folk' with amazing ideas and the determination to realize their goals. My goal is to help them protect and develop those ideas for the good of society and the benefit of the inventor."

Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.

About Martindale-Hubbell: Since 1896, Martindale-Hubbell has worked to match clients with the attorneys who can best help solve their legal requirements. Now a leading global network of over one million lawyers, the organization tracks and recognizes excellence in the field. The Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ and Martindale-Hubbell® Client Review Ratings are recognized as the gold standard in attorney ratings.

Within those ratings, Martindale-Hubbell singles out Client Champions ™ as "an elite group of attorneys who have received exceptional reviews from the people that know them best, their clients."  These attorneys are chosen after a carefully managed, monitored, and confidential client review process. More information is available at http://www.martindale.com.

About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC, committed to promoting entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions. For more information, visit http://HulseyIPlaw.com.

