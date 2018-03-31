News By Tag
Atlanta Sales Leadership Community to Discuss Tailoring the Customer Experience on May 4th
Panel of sales leaders to provide insights on tailoring the customer experience to address changes to decision making; Meeting is open to practitioner sales leaders and invited guests
The event starts at 7:30am with breakfast and networking. The panel discussion starts at 8:00am and will conclude by 9:00am. Attendees have the opportunity to expand their professional network by meeting sales leaders from ABB Enterprise, Aptean, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Elavon, EY, FIS, Georgia Pacific, IBM, NetSuite, PROS, Ricoh, Sphera Solutions, Siemens, TransUnion, Verint, Verizon and other top companies of all sizes and industries.
Panelists
The panel of leaders will include:
Ranjit Bhatia who is the Vice President and Head of Sales for the IT and Cloud Segment for Ericsson
Kyle Brunson who is the Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service for the Atlanta Hawks
Kelly Robinson who is the Vice President of Global Storage Channel Sales for IBM
Charlie Thackston who is the President of SOAR Performance Group
This meeting is open to practitioner sales leaders and invited guests. There is no cost to attend. Registration before the meeting is required to ensure that a seat is available. For more information and the links to register, go to http://soarperformancegroup.com/
About the Atlanta Sales Leadership Community
The Atlanta Sales Leadership Community was co-founded by Georgia State University and SOAR Performance Group. The community is a cross industry organization of senior sales leaders focused on building a community within the Atlanta market for advancing best practices in sales leadership. It also creates networking and mentoring opportunities for sales executives with Georgia State University students participating in the Georgia State University Sales Program.
About Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business
The largest business school in the South and part of a major research institution, Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business has 200 faculty, 8,000 students and 75,000 alumni. With programs on five continents and students from 88 countries, the college is world-class and worldwide. Its part-time MBA is ranked among the best by the Bloomberg Businessweek and U.S. News & World Report, and its Executive MBA is on the Financial Times list of the world's premier programs. Located in Atlanta, the Robinson College and Georgia State have produced more of Georgia's top executives with graduate degrees than any other school in the Southeast.
About SOAR Performance Group
SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. We accelerate results for our clients through the development and execution of new sales and go to market strategies. Clients achieve success through a process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on a comprehensive understanding and connection to each client's business.
For more information about the Atlanta Sales Leadership Community, go to http://soarperformancegroup.com/
For more information about Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business, go to http://robinson.gsu.edu/
For more information about SOAR Performance Group, go to http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/
Contact
Matt Piekutowski
***@soarperformancegroup.com
