Ring in Spring with Charlotte Warehouse Sale!
Women's Overstock Name Brand Apparel & Shoes from the nation's leading department stores at 65-90% off original retail! Open to the public April 18-22, 2018
The sales feature over 8,000 pieces of new, name brand, with tags, women's apparel and shoes! This overstock merchandise comes from the nation's leading department stores. Charlotte Warehouse Sale purchases in large quantities to buy at the lowest cost, so they can pass that savings on to you! They then hold a few sale events per year where they open their store for a weekend event.
Whether your style is casual, dressy or business like, CWS has the clothes you want to add to your wardrobe! You will find all sizes, including Plus and Petite and you will see the same great brands you find at department stores but at a fraction of the price, including Free People, Ralph Lauren, Liz Claiborne, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Jones New York, Tahari, Michael Kors, Jessica Simpson, Alfred Dunner, Anne Klein, and more!
Examples of deals you'll find include: Calvin Klein dress - original retail $99, Charlotte Warehouse Sale price $25; Eileen Fisher sweater - original retail $238, Charlotte Warehouse Sale price $49; Michael Kors heels – original retail: $165, Charlotte Warehouse Sale price $58, Ralph Lauren Jeans – original retail: $115, Charlotte Warehouse Sale price $28 and so much more!!!
The sale is open to the public and there is no entrance fee.
Sale Dates & Hours:
Wednesday, 4/18: 5:00 – 9:00 pm
Thursday, 4/19: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Friday, 4/20: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday, 4/21: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm *
Sunday, 4/22: Noon – 7:00 pm*
* 30% off all remaining inventory on Saturday & Sunday!
Visit their website for more info: http://www.charlottewarehousesale.com
Or FB page at: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Charlotte Warehouse Sale
Betsy Breen
***@charlottewarehouse.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2018