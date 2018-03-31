News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TurnKey Corrections Names Jason Shackles as Regional Manager for Mid-West
Jason Shackles brings great industry experience to TurnKey Corrections.
"This position was developed to facilitate our growth in the Mid-West. We saw a need for someone like Shackles to provide client services in the area as a support to sales and distribution. With his experience in the industry, we are excited to see the growth and potential of this role within the company" said Dewey Wahlin, President of TurnKey Corrections and Three Square Market.
Shackles will be located near Kansas City, Missouri, his position will focus on supporting TKC's expanding programs and industry opportunities in the area. Shackles, a former jail administrator, served Henry County, Missouri from 2008 to 2014 and has previous experience with TKC's TEAM system. Shackles also is the owner of MOJO Consults, a company that focuses on providing exceptional training for jail staff members throughout the state of Missouri. "[Shackles]
About Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections:
Three Square Market, along with TurnKey Corrections, a leading provider of services to correctional facilities, is based in River Falls, WI. With its patented and patent-pending technology and industry-leading technology, both companies have grown to be recognized as industry leaders. Through its smartphone application and inventory intelligence, 32M has grown to over 2,000 kiosks in operation in nearly 20 different countries. TurnKey Corrections provides services at no cost to taxpayers in correctional facilities in over 25 states. Combined, 32M and TurnKey operate over 6,000 kiosks in nearly 20 countries. Their rapidly growing chip technology business drew nearly a billion hits on-line when it was launched in July 2017. To learn more about Three Square Market, visit www.32Market.com. To learn more about TurnKey Corrections, visit http://www.TurnKeyCorrections.com.
Contact
TurnKey Corrections
***@turnkeycorrections.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse