 
News By Tag
* Sheriff
* Corrections
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* River Falls
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
March 2018
31

TurnKey Corrections Names Jason Shackles as Regional Manager for Mid-West

Jason Shackles brings great industry experience to TurnKey Corrections.
 
 
Jason Shackles
Jason Shackles
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sheriff
Corrections
Law Enforcement

Industry:
Technology

Location:
River Falls - Wisconsin - US

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- TurnKey Corrections (TKC) announces today the hire of Jason Shackles, former Jail Administrator at Henry County, Missouri, and owner of MOJO Consults, as a new Regional Manager for the Mid-West. "Jason will bring exponential experience and great industry insight to the position," said Melissa Timmins, VP of Sales.

"This position was developed to facilitate our growth in the Mid-West. We saw a need for someone like Shackles to provide client services in the area as a support to sales and distribution.  With his experience in the industry, we are excited to see the growth and potential of this role within the company" said Dewey Wahlin, President of TurnKey Corrections and Three Square Market.

Shackles will be located near Kansas City, Missouri, his position will focus on supporting TKC's expanding programs and industry opportunities in the area.  Shackles, a former jail administrator, served Henry County, Missouri from 2008 to 2014 and has previous experience with TKC's TEAM system.  Shackles also is the owner of MOJO Consults, a company that focuses on providing exceptional training for jail staff members throughout the state of Missouri.  "[Shackles] is extremely well versed in training jail staff members. We're thrilled to have him join our staff. His experience, connections, and dedication to the industry is exactly what we look for in new staff members" added Timmins.

About Three Square Market and TurnKey Corrections:
Three Square Market, along with TurnKey Corrections, a leading provider of services to correctional facilities, is based in River Falls, WI.   With its patented and patent-pending technology and industry-leading technology, both companies have grown to be recognized as industry leaders.  Through its smartphone application and inventory intelligence, 32M has grown to over 2,000 kiosks in operation in nearly 20 different countries.  TurnKey Corrections provides services at no cost to taxpayers in correctional facilities in over 25 states.  Combined, 32M and TurnKey operate over 6,000 kiosks in nearly 20 countries.  Their rapidly growing chip technology business drew nearly a billion hits on-line when it was launched in July 2017.  To learn more about Three Square Market, visit www.32Market.com.  To learn more about TurnKey Corrections, visit http://www.TurnKeyCorrections.com.

Contact
TurnKey Corrections
***@turnkeycorrections.com
End
Source:TurnKey Corrections
Email:***@turnkeycorrections.com
Tags:Sheriff, Corrections, Law Enforcement
Industry:Technology
Location:River Falls - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Three Square Market PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share