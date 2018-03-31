 
Nia Peeples, Sean 'Sugar' Mosley and Other Celebrities are Stepping Up Against Domestic Violence

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- When it comes to stepping up against domestic violence, Hollywood celebrities and survivors literally hold their breath and plunge underwater for a photoshoot to support a good cause. The A-listers and survivors took inspiration from the Academy Award winning movie Shape of Water and collaborated with acclaimed conceptual underwater photographer Gisele Lubsen (http://www.giselelubsen.com/) and Face Forward, a Los Angeles based non-profit helping victims of domestic abuse and sex trafficking, to produce and beautiful series of photos in support of the victims and to raise awareness of the issue.

The captivating art pieces will be auctioned off and sold at the renown Husar Fine Art Gallery in Beverly Hills on April 7, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm. All the proceeds of the live art auction will benefit Face Forward and go directly to helping victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking. Celebrities such as Guillermo de Torro, Nia Peeples, Chloe Farnworth, George Lazenby, and many more will be in attendance at the auction.

Lotte Verbeek, Nia Peeples (Pretty Little Liars), Ashlan Gorse Cousteau (E! News), Shane Mosley (world champion boxer), Shane Moley Jr, George Lazenby, Chloe Farnworth, Nelly, Karen Strassman, Bret Dalton, Jen Lilly and many more have donated their time, performances, and face to help raise awareness against domestic violence and sex trafficking. The shoot also produced stunning images of survivors of domestic abuse who were saved by Face Forward, given reconstructive surgery, and other support to help them move forward.

The models, wearing gowns by red carpet designer Dalia Maphee (http://www.daliaonline.com/), and the photographer went free diving under water, without an oxygen tank, to create the stunning visual art pieces. The gowns helped produce a timeless, ethereal look and feel for the images. You can see the dazzling behind the scenes video of the underwater production here: https://youtu.be/PtMzbD4PWUo



About Gisèle Lubsen

Gisèle Lubsen is highly sought after conceptual underwater artist / photographer whose work is collected by many private high-end collectors, luxury hotels, design firms, advertisement agencies, celebrities, branders, marketing personalities, luxury restaurants, spas, and design firms all around the world – Gisele's focus is on the transformational and healing aspects of water. Much of her work focuses on ancient Greek archetypes and female empowerment.

http://www.giselelubsen.com

About Face Forward

Face Forward is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with community leaders and organizations around the nation and throughout the world, to identify victims of violence who are working toward recovery and who carry the physical evidence of past abuse.


About Husar Fine Art
Husar Fine Art is an acclaimed Gallery in the heart of Beverly Hills with extensive high-end collectors. The Gallery supports many talented artists especially women in the arts who are creating new mediums.

Contact
Jade Williams
It Girl PR
***@itgirlpublicrelations.com
Click to Share