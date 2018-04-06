News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Valerie's House hires Director of Philanthropy
Jay Graham brings two decades of experience working with non-profit organizations
"We are excited to have Jay join the Valerie's House team," said Melvin. "Not only are his years spent helping build non-profits a benefit, but his personal experiences of dealing with loss make him believe helping our children is a calling, not just a career."
Graham is an experienced senior development executive, bringing 20 years of philanthropic work experience with him including executive positions at the Muhammad Ali Center and The Healing Place, both in Louisville, Kentucky. He is also an entrepreneur who has launched and run several businesses throughout his career.
Graham earned his bachelor's degree in Education from Jacksonville State University in Alabama, where he was a member of the football team. He holds a Master of Arts in Missiology from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
Jay Graham can be reached at 239-841-0143 or jay@valerieshouseswfl.org.
About Valerie's House
Valerie's House is currently serving 140 children from Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties at its Fort Myers and Naples locations. The organization's vision is that no child will grieve alone. If you know a child struggling with grief, please contact Angela Melvin at angela@valerieshouseswfl.org (http://valerieshouseswfl.org/
Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
Mehta Communications, LLC
***@mehtacommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 06, 2018