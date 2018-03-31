News By Tag
Eight Everything's Included® Models and Clubhouse Grand Opening at Travata on April 7
Discover the best new home living for active adults in Irvine
Castillo, Aldea and Palencia present distinct collections of upscale home designs for homeshoppers to choose from that come with valuable Everything's Included® features. These single-level living homes offer low taxes, no Mello Roos, a resort-inspired lifestyle and exceptional features that take luxury to a new level. Residences range from the low $600,000s to over $1 million.
"Travata is the best community for active adults to live at in Irvine. With no Mello Roos, it's an incredible opportunity to own a new home in an elevated, gated community with this address," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "At Travata, homeshoppers will find beautiful home designs, top-notch private amenities and an unbeatable location near everywhere you want to be."
Travata is a gated community for individuals aged 55 and better that's situated in a prime location adjacent to the Orange County Great Park Neighborhoods. Travata residents will enjoy exclusive access to their own upscale amenities, including The Travata Club, a private facility that features a 65-foot saltwater lap pool, spa, bocce and pickle ball courts, a fitness center, inviting indoor and outdoor lounges, dog park, yoga lawn and so much more.
Aldea offers a collection of attached, carriage-style new homes that will go to presale on April 7th. Anticipated from the low $600,000s , homeshoppers will have four distinct floorplans to choose from that offer up to two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
At Castillo, homeshoppers will discover a striking collection of four courtyard-style home designs in one and two-story layouts. Castillo home sizes range from approximately 1,281 to 1,947 and offer up to three bedrooms and two and one half bathroom layouts. These homes are priced starting from the mid $700,000s.
Palencia offers the largest home designs at Travata, with five single and two-story floorplans available that range in size from approximately 1,848 to 2,567 square feet. The single-family detached home designs at Palencia offer up to three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms, with gourmet kitchens, dual master suites per plan and indoor-outdoor California rooms. These luxury homes are priced starting from the low $1 millions.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program will add value, convenience and style to every new Lennar home at Travata through a high level of standard features. Granite or quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, Shaker-style cabinetry, built-in commercial-strength Wi-Fi coverage, home automation technology and more – all come simply included, at no additional cost!
Join us for the Grand Opening of Lennar's Everything's Included® models and the recently completed Travata Club. Eager homeshoppers will have the first opportunity to purchase at Castillo and Palencia at the event and are encouraged to join the VIP list by calling (949) 423-3007 or visiting www.lennar.com/
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
About ICCD
Irvine Company Community Development, the nation's premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, recently honored as the "Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the West" for the sixth straight year. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America for 12 straight years, according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment;
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
949-283-0202
