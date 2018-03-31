News By Tag
Great Manager Institute launches Great People Manager Study, a pan India study on people managers
Global digital institute for people managers Great Manager Institute™, sister company of Great Place Research and Consultancy, India affiliate of Great Place to Work® Inc., has launched a study of people managers across organizations.
In light of this, Great Manager Institute™ launches the Great People Manager™ Study – a study to recognize great people managers across India. If you are an organization with more than 50 employees and more than 2 years of operations in India, you are eligible to apply for this study. A statement by the company reads, "Improve your employability brand by getting a chance to be recognised by one of the most credible global awardson people managers. And help us build great managers in your organization. Know the great managers in your organization, improve efficiency of all managers by measuring people manager effectiveness basis company-wide surveys, and also give them an opportunity to be recognized, along with opportunity of recognition for you as a company."
With a focus on assessing people manager effectiveness across industries and organizations, this study aims to build great managers.
Rashmi Mutt, Chief Storyteller, Great Manager Institute says, "Just as there is no final answer to the great Chicken vs Egg debate, we like to think of our concept as something similar. What came first - Great Organizations or Great Managers? Based on facts and data, we firmly believe that great managers built great organizations that exist today. That's why we're completely managerial-focused."
Further to this, the Great Manager Institute™ application provides access to a digital coach for these People Managers. Along with Action Planning and Structured Courses, these managers are given the opportunity to be certified as great managers. In the long run, this helps to build a community of people managers spanning across the globe.
In a time of evolution and dynamism, benchmarking one's self against the current situation is the only way to stay ahead of one's game. Globally, there are a few similar studies such as Investors in People in UK. This study by Great Manager Institute™ claims to be the biggest such study with global benchmarks.
To know more, visit http://www.GreatManagerInstitute.com/
The introductory Launch Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/
