News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Car Guy's Car Guy – Stacey David Announced for the 2018 Chevrolet Nationals
Velocity TV Host and Automotive Expert Comes to Carlisle in June
Stacey David is Mr. Everything in the automotive world and that wealth of knowledge makes this encounter a must for anyone who loves cars and trucks! With decades of experience working in restoration and hot rod shops, plus over 20 years on national television as part of two hit TV shows, Stacey David has been showing people how to build cool cars and trucks for a long time. When a man who has been showing the world how to build for that long talks, you listen, and that's what his visit to Carlisle affords guests.
His mechanical abilities and fabrication skills have made him one of the most trusted and respected custom car builders in the world today and with his incredible work and positive influence, he's earned many awards and accolades from the automotive industry over the years. Stacey David continues to work hand in hand with the OEM's and aftermarket to keep new vehicles and parts in front of the gear-head public. Stacey David doesn't just build the mild, he also is well known for building the wild too! Decades of work have given us trend-setting custom vehicles like Copperhead, The V8 Interceptor and Sgt. Rock. This leadership by example has inspired legions of gear-heads all across the nation to "get out there and build something."
So, what does a man with that kind of resume offer guests of the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals? How about an interaction that is priceless! Not only will there be multiple autograph sessions throughout the weekend, but he'll also be hosting a FREE Q&A session Friday of event weekend too. Meet him, talk shop, gain valuable feedback AND get a free autograph and/or photo; what more could you ask for?
The Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals run June 22-24. Buy tickets now online or register for the NPD Showfield at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Plus, while online, additional aspects of one of the biggest and best events of its type in the region are highlighted too! Register today to be part of the June fun and meet Stacey David at Carlisle.
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse