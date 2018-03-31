News By Tag
'It's a Draw!' – Colorful 'Art Walk Italy' Walking Vacation Inspires Budding Artists
'The Blue Walk' Helps Guests Capture Pastel Hues of the Mediterranean and Lake Como Regions in New Tour With Artist Leslie Fehling
Art Walk Italy is available September 22- 29, 2018, with rates starting at $3,350, based on double occupancy. In addition to art lessons, rates include daily buffet breakfast, a welcome dinner in Rapallo and farewell dinner in Lenno, all hotel taxes, fees, and service charges. The groups are small, allowing both the new and experienced sketchers to gain valuable insight into their craft through personalized instructions.
"Going to these popular destinations during the shoulder seasons, when they are relatively free of crowds, is the best time to 'brush up' on your creative nature," said Jeannette Candau, co-owner of The Blue Walk. "If you're new to drawing, Fehling is experienced in helping students bring out their best to capture the essence of the quaint village scenes and stunning coastal trails."
After a night in Milan, Art Walk Italy guests spend three nights in the town of Rapallo, from which they visit Cinque Terre and Portofino. For the second half of the tour, they take a train and short ferry ride to Lake Como, a playground for the wealthy that sits at the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy. Guests will sketch the villas, mountain, and lakeside scenes of the towns of Bellagio and Lenno. Art Walk Italy also offers an optional three-night extension, September 29 – October 2, which visits Venice, Verona, and Padua in Italy. Rates for the extension start at $1,095 per person, based on double occupancy.
"The smaller crowds during our visit allow our guests to linger, individually or in groups, at almost any point in their walks to capture some of the world's most magnificent views," said Candau.
Candau noted that The Blue Walk tours continue to grow in popularity. Spring tours are sold out, but there are still spaces in their fall tours. The company is also accepting reservations for their 2019 tours, typically offered in spring and fall.
About The Blue Walk
The Blue Walk offers small-group walking vacations in unique and undiscovered regions of France, Italy, Greece, and England. Its clients enjoy leisurely strolls along the beautiful coastlines, village squares and open spaces of Europe while staying at luxury four or five-star boutique hotels and resorts. Each tour includes daily one hour to half-day walks in some of the world's most serene surroundings. The Blue Walk also offers themed vacations with well-known, talented and creative teachers. Hiking boots and backpacks are optional, as the routes are always "people friendly," following safe paths that are a unique blend of gentle walking trails, coastal meandering, and urban strolling. For more information, contact The Blue Walk toll-free at 551-258-3955 or by email at info@thebluewalk.com. Visit them online at www.thebluewalk.com.
