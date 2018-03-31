News By Tag
DUKE EDRM Releases Agenda for 2018 Workshop, May 23-25 at Duke University
Workshop to Focus on TAR and GDPR Projects and Introduce New Initiatives in Electronic Discovery
The agenda for the 2018 workshop will include updates from team leaders on the technology-assisted review (TAR) and Guidelines for the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) projects in progress.
John Rabiej, deputy director of the new Bolch Judicial Institute of Duke Law School, will share the future vision for EDRM and an update on the cooperative relationships between EDRM and the new Bolch Judicial Institute. Funded and announced in February 2018 (https://law.duke.edu/
"It's a time of extraordinary growth for EDRM," says Rabiej. "The TAR and GDPR teams have produced guideline documents in their respective subjects that are sure to become go-to reference materials for e-discovery practitioners. The annual workshop gives us an opportunity to celebrate these accomplishments and to set the course for the coming year."
An open discussion session at the workshop will invite participants to propose and identify new projects and build teams to address them. New topics may include, for example, a proportionality cost-benefit template/checklist, methods for creating privilege logs, privacy data and cybersecurity, discovery in mass tort MDLs or information governance models.
Who should attend?
• All EDRM members and project team participants
• E-discovery and information governance practitioners and experts who want to share their expertise and contribute to the advancement of e-discovery practices
• Attorneys and litigation support professionals who want to stay abreast of e-discovery
Interested participants can find detailed information, lodging and registration at https://www.edrm.net/
About EDRM
The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies Bolch Judicial Institute, visit https://law.duke.edu/
Contact
Melinda Vaughn
DUKE EDRM
***@law.duke.edu
