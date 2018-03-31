News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association Returns to its Roots to Celebrate 75 Years
More than 800 cleft and craniofacial health care providers to descend on Pittsburgh for annual meeting
Fittingly, the theme for this year's Annual Meeting is to honor the past, challenge the present and inspire the future. Over the course of the meeting, attendees will learn from colleagues across disciplines, explore advances in research, clinical and team-driven care and discuss new and old ideas with those experienced in the field.
In addition to the educational sessions, ACPA's Annual Meeting will offer a number of sessions and events to highlight ACPA's history and commitment to team-based care in conjunction with its 75th anniversary. Dr. Rubin Pillay, a renowned medical futurist and professor of healthcare innovations, will provide the keynote address on improving innovation intelligence, and ACPA past president James Lehman, Jr., MD will talk about ACPA's history at the Opening Session.
Other breakout sessions include a Junior Investigator session, which supports research by investigators either recently graduated or currently enrolled in a cleft and craniofacial training program, and a Game Changer session that celebrates advancements in cleft and craniofacial care. For more information on the agenda, please visit http://acpa-
"This is a monumental event for ACPA and it's exciting that we are able to come together and celebrate our long and paramount history in the state where it all began," said Amelia F. Drake, MD, ACPA president. "ACPA has been welcomed with open arms from both the city of Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania, and we are confident this event will be powerful for the record number of members attending this year."
In another nod to ACPA's storied history, two proclamations were issued to recognize its founding in the state and celebrate its 75th anniversary. Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto declared the start of the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association's 75th Annual Meeting as April 10, 2018. Further, Governor Wolf declared April 10-14, 2018, as American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association Week in Pennsylvania.
To learn more about the association and cleft and craniofacial conditions, please visit acpa-cpf.org (http://www.acpa-
Contact
Amanda DeWeese
Chernoff Newman
***@chernoffnewman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse